This hunky gay weatherman was just fired from his job for standing up to anti-lockdown protestors

Sven Sundgaard is a beloved weatherman and gay vlogger from Minneapolis. Or at least he was until last week when he was abruptly fired from his job at KARE-11 for calling out a gang of angry, far-right, anti-lockdown protesters on Facebook.

39-year-old Sundgaard, who is one of highest profile LGBTQ people in the Twin Cities, was let go from his job of 14 years after he shared a post on Facebook from Michael Adam Latz, a rabbi from Minneapolis, who called the protesters “white nationalist Nazi sympathizer gun fetishist miscreants.”

The dissidents had congregated outside Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s residence on April 17 at the urging of Donald Trump, who tweeted to “Liberate Minnesota” earlier in the day.

LIBERATE MINNESOTA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

One protester in particular carried a large sign with an image of Gov. Walz wearing Hitler mustache and the word “Fuhrer” written over his head.

Guy waving the Christian, American, and a Trump flag in front on the Capitol while holding a rifle. @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/aGT9v4q9nl — Evan Frost (@efrostee) May 2, 2020

Sundgaard shared Latz’s post but deleted it a short while later. But not before a group of right-wing activists saw it and, of course, demanded he be fired from his job.

Then last Friday, KARE-TV announced it was bending to the anti-lockdown protestors demands and letting its beloved weatherman go “due to continued violations of KARE11’s news ethics and other policies.”

“Due to continued violations of KARE11’s news ethics and other policies, we have made the decision to part ways with Sven Sundgaard,” the station said in a statement. “We hope you continue to turn to KARE 11 for your news, traffic, weather and more.”

Due to continued violations of KARE11’s news ethics and other policies, we have made the decision to part ways with Sven… Posted by KARE 11 on Friday, May 1, 2020

Unfortunately for the network, its decision to abandon one of its most beloved personalities and a faithful employee of 14 years has not gone over well with many of its viewers.

“I am on the side of science and Sven,” one person commented. “Due to the poor ethics of KARE 11, I have decided to part ways with KARE 11.”

“Sven was part of the reason I watched Kare11,” another said, “so I’ll just choose another network for my news.”

“Sad that a weatherman is held to a higher standard than our current president,” a third person wrote.

On Tuesday, Sundgaard made his first public remarks since his dismissal.

“Hello everyone, I see you, I hear you, I love you all!” he wrote in a Facebook post. “I first want to thank those who have supported and followed me throughout my time at KARE 11. And, I am especially grateful to those who have sent supportive and kind messages over the last several days.”

He went on to say that he “disagrees” with why he was fired and is “considering my options at this time.”

Hello everyone, I see you, I hear you, I love you all! I first want to thank those who have supported and followed me… Posted by Sven Sundgaard on Tuesday, May 5, 2020

