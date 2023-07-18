It looks like Trump is about to get indicted again, & he’s becoming completely unhinged

Donald Trump is our most indicted president ever, and it looks like he’s about to increase his lead!

The Menace of Mar-a-Lago recently received a so-called target letter in connection with the federal investigation into his efforts to overthrow the election on Jan. 6, he announced Tuesday. Target letters usually indicate that criminal charges are imminent.

Already this year, Trump has been indicted for his alleged brazen mishandling of classified docs and allegations he made hush money payments to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign.

Georgia officials are also investigating his attempted interference in their 2020 presidential election.

No wonder why Ivanka and Melania can’t distance themselves from this mess fast enough. Trump’s Truth Social missive about his newest target letter is completely unhinged!

incredible that one of the things that he is apparently most angry about is that this happened on a sunday https://t.co/ad1PFR4c3b — David Mack (@davidmackau) July 18, 2023

[Looks over and sees Fani Willis taking swings in the on-deck circle] — steve (@spsnomad) July 18, 2023

I'm sorry but the first paragraph is a thing of beauty. https://t.co/ea7n6Y1pOr — Grant Ginder (@GrantGinder) July 18, 2023

The most oneness I've ever felt with Donald Trump is the clear aversion he has to being disturbed on a Sunday with something that clearly could've waited until Monday.



Go off, king. https://t.co/9qxEbbc2xv — tré easton (@treeaston) July 18, 2023

"I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation" https://t.co/5rYk6r3l6J — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) July 18, 2023

There have been signs in recent weeks that special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation is getting closer to the disgraced ex-president. Last week, it was reported that Jared Kushner spoke to prosecutors.

The special counsel’s office has also subpoenaed Ivanka, who testified last year in front of the January 6 House committee. (Ivanka spoke to committee members for eight hours, and helped “fill in a lot of gaps,” Rep. Bennie Thompson said at the time.)

Trump is reportedly upset about his eldest daughter’s cooperation with investigators.

Smith and his team are scrutinizing Trump’s conduct leading into Jan. 6, trying to pinpoint his involvement in multiple schemes to overturn the election, including the Capitol Insurrection.

Trump is the only person involved in the investigation to publicly say he’s received a target letter.

This will give you a much needed laugh today https://t.co/Lp1PLEovBn — Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) July 18, 2023

I think Trump's deranged statement speaks for itself. https://t.co/vaztc7Ca00 — InsideJoke (@JO_clever_KE) July 18, 2023

One more time and he gets a free sub sandwich https://t.co/LUkdVRb9M1 — Collin Reischman (@CMReischman) July 18, 2023

It’s been a brutal spring and summer for Trump’s legal fortunes. Up to this point, probably his lowest moment came when he was arraigned in Miami federal court…and hardly anyone showed up.

Neither Melania nor Ivanka issued public statements, either. Sad!

😂😂😂 The small amount of protestors at the Trump arrest & arraignment is pretty pathetic. I’ve been to backyard parties with more people in attendance than this pitiful little protest. pic.twitter.com/zGKMj6Fcmk — ♀️🏳️‍🌈Maxie Mama🏳️‍🌈♀️ (@MaxieMama1) June 13, 2023

More people showed up to protest the closing of the Tasty in Harvard Square than have showed up to this Trump arraignment protest. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 13, 2023

White women wearing t-shirts that read “Blacks for Trump” posing for a photo with the organizer of the protest outside the federal courthouse. pic.twitter.com/v35RAzGpVK — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) June 13, 2023

Despite Trump’s legal woes, he remains the clear front-runner in the GOP presidential race, and his lead keeps growing (meanwhile, Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis is falling further behind and cutting staff).

On Tuesday, House Majority leader Kevin McCarthy embarrassingly said Trump received his target letter because he “went up in the polls.”

…Or maybe it’s because he committed a lot of crimes? That seems more likely.

Scroll down for more response to Trump’s latest ominous legal sign…

Lock him up boots https://t.co/aneq2xACu5 — phil (@philipjonathn) July 18, 2023

Jack Smith and Fanni Willis trying to be the next to indict "the Donald." #TargetLetter #January6thInsurrection pic.twitter.com/oqycvIMSKK — William F Tulloch ???? ?? (@CPTDoomDC) July 18, 2023

Helluva time to be sober. I had so promised myself a big margarita on Insurrection Indictment Day. Oh well. Still celebrating. Huzzah, everybody. — Kate (@Irnwmn) July 18, 2023

My day was looking gloomy, and then Jack Smith thrust the curtains of despair to each side to let the most glorious sunshine permeate my wretched heart. Thank you. — John Foland (@JohnFoland) July 18, 2023

Jailhouse Rock how a president becomes a felon — Ryan, of the Sharingan (@RyRapture) July 18, 2023

So much winning! — Chris Williams (@chrisjwill84) July 18, 2023

I mean, I don’t know if he’ll get in trouble but…it did seem like he kinda tried to undo the 2020 election lol — Ryan B. (@rboger12) July 18, 2023