Ivanka just killed her chances of ever being elected, is now officially hated by the MAGA mob

Well, it looks like Ivanka Trump can kiss whatever chances she had of ever being elected to office goodbye because she’s pissed off the MAGA mob bigly.

Yesterday, the former first daughter posted a picture of herself getting her first doze of the Pfizer vaccine to Instagram, along with the caption, “Today, I got the shot!!! I hope that you do too! Thank you Nurse Torres!!!”

It was Ivanka’s first social media post since leaving Washington, D.C. back in January and it did not go over well with her father’s diehard supporters, who seem to make up the bulk of her 7.7 million followers.

One comment, which has received almost 12,000 likes, read, “No thanks! With a 99% survival rate, I shall pass. With Bill Gates involved I will not get one.”

Another, which has received nearly 7,000 likes, said, “Nope not putting that in my body.”

And another, which has received almost 5,000 likes, read, “Ivanka no. Just no.”

But it didn’t stop there.

“Hell no,” someone wrote. “Why would you post this?”

“No thank you!” another person commented. “I have immune system for a reason.”

“Quit telling perfectly healthy people to take this so called ‘vaccine’,” yet another person scolded.

And then there’s this little gem: “A vaccine for a HOAX?”

Ivanka also posted the photos to her Twitter page, where the response was equally as disastrous…

So so disappointed 😢 in you ! How could you 🤦🏼‍♀️ — TruthIsStrange (@TruthIsStrange) April 14, 2021

I don’t understand why anyone needs one with the higher percentage of recovery than the vaccine. — Hula Que (@HulaQue) April 15, 2021

sad to see this… — Missy The Trading Mom (@Missy18996189) April 14, 2021

Really??? How sad! Why do people feel the need to brag and post pictures that they are taking part in this biological experiment??? — Kathleen (@mom4healthylife) April 15, 2021

A year ago you seemed so smart. — Mau Look (@LookMau) April 14, 2021

If you look real closely, you see that Ivanka received the “Pfizer shot”. One that was developed in Germany. Not by Operation Warp Speed. — Chris (@chrisbreuer1904) April 15, 2021

Still won’t be getting my experimental gene therapy(mRNA) — Chris riehle (@riehle_chris) April 14, 2021

Why are doing this? Where is the plan we believed in?! 😡 — Anders (@Adam92361038) April 15, 2021

There have been more than 31 million cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States, resulting in over 560,000 deaths, according to the CDC.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.