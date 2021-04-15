Ivanka just killed her chances of ever being elected, is now officially hated by the MAGA mob

Well, it looks like Ivanka Trump can kiss whatever chances she had of ever being elected to office goodbye because she’s pissed off the MAGA mob bigly.
Yesterday, the former first daughter posted a picture of herself getting her first doze of the Pfizer vaccine to Instagram, along with the caption, “Today, I got the shot!!! I hope that you do too! Thank you Nurse Torres!!!”
It was Ivanka’s first social media post since leaving Washington, D.C. back in January and it did not go over well with her father’s diehard supporters, who seem to make up the bulk of her 7.7 million followers.
One comment, which has received almost 12,000 likes, read, “No thanks! With a 99% survival rate, I shall pass. With Bill Gates involved I will not get one.”
Another, which has received nearly 7,000 likes, said, “Nope not putting that in my body.”
And another, which has received almost 5,000 likes, read, “Ivanka no. Just no.”
But it didn’t stop there.
“Hell no,” someone wrote. “Why would you post this?”
“No thank you!” another person commented. “I have immune system for a reason.”
“Quit telling perfectly healthy people to take this so called ‘vaccine’,” yet another person scolded.
And then there’s this little gem: “A vaccine for a HOAX?”
Ivanka also posted the photos to her Twitter page, where the response was equally as disastrous…
So so disappointed 😢 in you ! How could you 🤦🏼♀️
— TruthIsStrange (@TruthIsStrange) April 14, 2021
I don’t understand why anyone needs one with the higher percentage of recovery than the vaccine.
— Hula Que (@HulaQue) April 15, 2021
sad to see this…
— Missy The Trading Mom (@Missy18996189) April 14, 2021
Really??? How sad! Why do people feel the need to brag and post pictures that they are taking part in this biological experiment???
— Kathleen (@mom4healthylife) April 15, 2021
A year ago you seemed so smart.
— Mau Look (@LookMau) April 14, 2021
If you look real closely, you see that Ivanka received the “Pfizer shot”. One that was developed in Germany. Not by Operation Warp Speed.
— Chris (@chrisbreuer1904) April 15, 2021
Still won’t be getting my experimental gene therapy(mRNA)
— Chris riehle (@riehle_chris) April 14, 2021
Why are doing this? Where is the plan we believed in?! 😡
— Anders (@Adam92361038) April 15, 2021
There have been more than 31 million cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States, resulting in over 560,000 deaths, according to the CDC.
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.
6 Comments
ptn2719
And this is why I continue to say it…
THE COVID PANDEMIC IS NOT GOING TO END FOLKS!
Because there are too many stupid people who won’t do the one simple thing that they can do to end this!
Enjoy staying home for the rest of your lives. I’ll be fully vaccinated next week, but I really don’t plan on ever leaving my house again…
Chrisk
She should’ve just got it done in secret like her fascist POS daddy.
Liquid Silver
They’ll forget like they forget everything else.
In other news, I got mine on Tuesday. By yesterday morning, the mRNA had rewritten me into a Trump-loving Republican… 🙂
Mr. Stadnick
Does this mean you will finally stop covering this nasty bag of stolen bones and printing tweets about her tacked on to the end of your articlettes?
Fahd
As for the MAGA voters, where are they going to go as long as her Dad’s still kicking? Meanwhile, so much of the world – where the variants are developing – would be glad to have the vaccines being rejected here.
This may be part of her plan to get back into the good graces of the consumers who shop at the upscale retail stores – not gonna work!
Next, I would like to see the post where she is proudly showing off her own “vaccine passport”.
Cam
And then when they get Covid, they’ll cry and play victim that they got so sick and their medical bills are high.