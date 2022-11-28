Ivanka spent Thanksgiving rubbing elbows with homophobes at the World Cup because of course she did

While families across the country gathered around their tables last week to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, an American tradition since 1863, Ivanka Trump and her family jetted off to Qatar, where they rubbed elbows with homophobes and anti-Semites at the World Cup.
On Friday, the former first daughter shared several pictures of her family at the games. “Go Team USA!” she tweeted, along with an American flag emoji.
Go Team USA! ?? #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/QfTIyAIxhG
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 25, 2022
The hypocrisy of the tweet is right on brand for Ivanka, as she claims to be an advocate for freedom while simultaneously vacationing with her family in a country known for committing human rights violations and then not using her platform to speak out against such offenses.
Homosexual acts are punishable by imprisonment and death in Qatar, where Islam is the state religion. And human rights activists say anti-LGBTQ harassment by government officials often goes unchecked.
While the country’s officials and World Cup CEO Nasser Al Khater both guaranteed the safety of LGBTQ visitors and fans who display rainbow flags at this year’s games, police and stadium officials have reportedly been confiscating rainbow swag from fans.
Meanwhile, FIFA, the international body governing professional soccer, said it will issue severe penalties against any teams whose members display rainbow armbands on the field.
Related: LGBTQ folx and allies keep finding clever ways to defy Qatar’s ban of rainbow flags at the World Cup
If Qatar’s open hostility towards LGBTQ people isn’t enough to give Ivanka pause, you’d think its stance on Judaism might be, considering that she, her husband, and their three children are all Jewish.
Israel negotiated a special diplomatic agreement with Qatar to allow direct flights between the countries during the World Cup. (Normally, Israelis are forbidden from traveling to the Gulf State.) But the Israeli government is reportedly urging citizens attending the games to “tone down their Israeliness” to avoid harassment, and there are conflicting reports that the Qatari government has banned public displays of Jewish prayer and kosher food.
Per the Jerusalem Post:
They were promised to be able to cook kosher food including kosher meat, but at the moment have only been allowed to sell cold bagel sandwiches.
Jewish officials say before the World Cup began they were also promised by authorities that observant Jews would be allowed to pray at venues.
“We were promised to be allowed to create prayer spaces in order for religious Jews who came to see the games to have a place of worship,” one source told the Jerusalem Post.
Officials now say that they are no longer allowed to pray due to “security reasons.”
Of course, when you pocketed $640 million while working in the White House and your husband received $2 billion from the Saudis for some still unknown reason, it’s easy a turn a blind eye to all that, which is what Ivanka appears to have done over the holiday weekend. Surprised? Us neither. Complicity has always come easily to her.
Now, the responses…
Got to keep that Saudi money coming right? https://t.co/AOQLxEBB30
— The Other Voice (@JocelynVirtual) November 26, 2022
Wonder what else you could be in Qatar for? 🧐💵💰🤝
— Gus (@georgy_gurl) November 25, 2022
Just a regular American having a normal Thanksgiving.
— Vic Romano (not a parody but sarcastic) (@VicR_MXC) November 25, 2022
You’re not fooling anyone, Ivanka.
— CJS (@Foggy67) November 25, 2022
Shouldn’t you guys be rooting for your employer, Saudi Arabia?
— Kmack (@kevmack42) November 25, 2022
— A C (@TweetsAcw) November 25, 2022
Hubby picking up more cash?
— Mark Stern (@mfstern) November 25, 2022
You’re more team Saudi Arabia and we know why.
— Kris-tov Gronk (@KGronk) November 25, 2022
Remember to fight for human rights and fair play by FIFA while you’re there – as the land of hope and glory American citizen you are
— Nicoline Haslev-Hansen (@nicolinehh27) November 25, 2022
Stay there.
— JEANNIE (@WorldPeace33334) November 25, 2022
22 Comments
abfab
Why is Jared’s mouth open so wide and what is he looking at? He looks like a blow up doll.
Neoprene
You would know.
abfab
You don’t know what a blow up doll looks like?
DCguy
It’s weird that you think having two of your screenames argue with each other will make people think one of them isn’t just another screename of the same right wing troll account.
abfab
DC..how do you come up with these wild ideas? You’re a mess so please leave me alone. YOu’ll just have to trust me, I wouldn’t do such a thing. Now, do you have something useful to add to the world or are you just a POS?
Neoprene
Well, kids, the WC was awarded to Qatar in 2010 so there were 12 years to stop it. Couldn’t squeeze stopping it into your busy schedule so all that’s left is the after the fact whining?
DCguy
As usual, the right wing troll account is here to try to excuse bigots and somehow blame “The Left” for their anti-LGBTQ bigotry.
Mr. Stadnick
What exactly makes you so miserable?
LumpyPillows
Qatar promised to not be terrible hosts. They reneged. Trusting them was the problem. Never trust a billionaire who runs his own country as an absolute monarch. I could have left it at never trust a billionaire…so this is really shame on us for fooling for it.
barryaksarben
Hey dick it is a privately held business with ZERO outside influence taken. It is the most corrupt organization ever even worse than the NFL. They sold themselves to the Middle East despots so nothing could have changed it. However, the protests have never stopped you right wing suck up
Mr. Stadnick
Water seeks it’s own level so of course she is there with the vile haters.
Right on brand for a piece of hateful trash and her vulgar family.
bachy
Everything she does is a revolting spectacle of avarice.
Mister P
Neoprene wetsuit always has such a negative take on everything.
I guess that is a reflection of his miserable life.
abfab
Add the swamp scum from the district of columbia to the list. What a guy!
m
Qunts are going to qunt…
Desiderata
This article is very racist. Probably islamaphobic.
Have some respect for the peaceful tolerant religion of Islam.
Stop trying to force your world view on others. Qatar is Islamic and is free to enforce the laws as it sees fit within its own borders.
LumpyPillows
Where did you come from? How did you get here? Go back to where ever it is where you think tyrannical oppression, hatred of so many things, avarice and gluttony are so prized. We do not need you here.
Desiderata
@lumpypillows. You need to look at your own DNC tribe to see how many anti gay members are there.
I would think anyone competing in the world cup is as bad as ivanka. Anyone going as a spectator is just as complicit. Anyone watching from home too.
The English team capitulated from wearing their arm bands the second FIFA threatened any players with suspension.
Your tribe is big on costless virtue signalling. When there’s a price to pay they meekly fall into line.
Just like how Biden won’t pay a price for lying about student debt forgiveness.
Vote Blue no matter how many times they don’t uphold their election promises.
CNY1983
what were you saying about Hunter Biden?
LumpyPillows
It really isn’t about homophobia, that’s just gravy…it is all about greed. Follow the money.
fredk3
Ivanka celebrates USA soccer with a gay hating despot (she probably has never played any type of sports & worked up a sweat in her entire entitled & lazy life) and Donald invites & dines with a Nazi & a crazy anti-Semite. What’s wrong with these batsh*t people?
Desiderata
Any player competing in this world cup is just as guilty as ivanka. Anyone watching the games is a collaborator.
Between the slave labour used to build the infrastructure, thousands of deaths, racism and homophobia, but you’re only willing to find fault with a dreaded Trump and give everyone else that’s equally complicit a free pass for supporting a ethno slave state built upon the principles of Islam suppressing the rights of women and pretty much every minority in the country.