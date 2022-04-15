Jake Gyllenhaal reveals the moment his relationship with Heath Ledger became intimate

Jake Gyllenhaal has once again shared memories from the making of one of his most iconic films, Brokeback Mountain, and the emotional bond he shared with his co-star, Heath Ledger.
The 2005 film, directed by Ang Lee, became a sensation thanks to its story of two cowboys in love. The movie earned eight nominations at the Academy Awards, including nods for Ledger and Gyllenhaal, as well as Best Picture. Lee, along with screenwriters Larry McMurtry and Diana Ossana, actually took home the golden statues. Audiences flocked to Brokeback as well; the film grossed $178 million at the box office against a $14 million budget.
Now, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Gyllenhaal has opened up about the moment he and Ledger realized they’d made a classic film and the impact it would have.
“Heath and I were at a Q&A at the Aero Theatre in Los Angeles, and I remember us going to dinner while the movie was screening,” the 41-year-old actor reminisced. “And I remember us joking backstage. I remember us coming on stage in a humorous mode because we were just having fun with each other.”
“We sat down, the lights came up, and a man stood up. The movie had been out for a week and a half and he said, ‘I just want to say, this is my 11th time seeing this movie, and I can’t stop watching it, and I just want to thank you all for making it.’”
“I thought, 11 times in 10 days,” Gyllenhaal continued. “I remember the wash of that over us. We were poking fun at each other before we go on, and then […] the profundity of this thing washed over us. It happens constantly to this day, and I can’t really express how proud I am of it.”
Gyllenhaal also says that he and Ledger shared a unique, intimate bond with one another–one that only intensified as the accolades rolled in.
“The relationship, I think, between me and Heath when we were making this movie was something that was based on a profound love for a lot of people that we knew and were raised by in our lives,” he elaborated, “and a deep respect for their lives and relationships.”
“One thing I really remember about the process after the movie came out was Heath never wanting to make a joke, even as, culturally, there were many jokes being made about the movie… His consummate devotion to how serious and important the relationship between those two characters showed me, I think, how devoted he was as an actor, and how devoted he was to the goals and story of the movie.”
“For us, the experience of the movie was a really deep and fun one,” he added.
Brokeback Mountain remains a pop-culture touchstone and a seminal entry in the queer cinema canon. The success of the film helped open the door for a flood of other LGBTQ films to follow, including Milk, The Kids are Alright, Transamerica, and more. It also further cements the legacy of Heath Ledger as an important actor; he died just three years after the release of Brokeback due to a drug overdose.
It has always seemed to me that Ledger got the most kudos for his performance, but as a gay man, I found Gyllenhaal’s performance to be much more layered, profound and authentic– especially in the sequences where his character was aging.
They both went for hyper masculine roles after this, but it always struck me that Jake was more comfortable than Heath with his place in Brokeback Mountain.
Heath had played gay before so being comfortable wasn’t an issue for him, he was.
Never watched it, but I was not the target audience.
Your loss, Mr. CatholicXXX. Pity. You might have learned something.
I first saw the film while visiting a friend in Tucson, AZ. At the end of the film the audience came out of the auditorium and seemed dazed, not wanting to leave, milling around. An elderly gentleman with a female companion suddenly broke down and began to bawl. He cried out, “All they wanted was to love each other.” He was sobbing and tears were flooding down his face. His companion was in shock over the man’s reaction. Suddenly, several audience members went over to the man and began comforting him. It was one of the most touching scenes I have ever seen. All, a reaction to Ang Lee’s wonderful film.
Legit Question: Are you 1 of us? If not, then what gravitates you here… to this site?
And whom do you presume the “target audience” to be?
The film was magnificent, visually stunning with superb acting by all contributors and so perfectly captured the pathos and discovery of both passion and affection/love between these two men. Give yourself a gift and watch this remarkable film… because YOU are the target audience.
@catholicxxx
TROLL & MORON. All-in-one.
Target audience? Wow. It’s okay though. Your screen name says it all. You believe in an unproveable concept if you’re a catholic or any person of faith. Simply – there is no basis other than fairy tale books called “the babble” to which you subscribe to the notions of an imaginary being who rules the universe. Pardon us while we laugh at you…uncontrollably for your gullibility.
Oh really? It was about two people falling in love. They just happened to be two men.
Rikki,
One of the best stories I’ve ever heard. Thank you.
Rikki Roze. Thank you so much for sharing your story about the man coming out of the theater in tears and the reactions of other theater goers to support him. Your sharing of this story brought me to tears as well.
“Target audience”? That’s just a strange thing to feel the need to come on here and profess. You obviously, by being on Queerty, we’re definitely a part of at least the fringe of the “target audience”. By you needing to come on here anonymously to “confess” not seeing it, because it’s not your movie tells us you have something deep inside that needs to actually see this movie. No other explanation would make sense.
Obviously you are exactly the target audience.
No you are correct… you should ignore it. You would probably be more into proud boy bukkake movies
Oh but you are.
Of course not.
Brainwashing kids and molesting them – while accusing us out gay people of doing the very things you do yourself – is more your thing.
Jake’s comments here seem a little disingenuous to me; I suspect he got the whole thing from day one – at least he played it that way.
Btw, their sideburns were perfect.. I admire people who can get details like that just right, and I’m not just talking hair and make up, but everyone in design and costuming, etc.
I’m going to have to rewatch this one day soon.
It’s amazing how Hollywood fks up the bottom cut line on sideburns. It’s like noone ever took the jaw cheeks and hairline into consideration. Sideburns bottom cut line should always follow those contours, slightly sloping downward along w jaw and cheeks. Never cut upward as it makes zero sense, but I see it all the time. These cuts look ok.
Chris Pine in the Star Trek movie got em right. In fact all the actors in the Star Trek world got em right. The only film series that did. Even in these pics above they could be an*gled more down following the jaw line more making it more aligned with the face’s profile.
Straight cut and up cuts on sideburns are a mostly unkn*own fa*ux pas as it cuts across natural facial cont*our lines.
Cool you mentioned this as it never gets talked about much less noticed by most.
Oh my. Such a ridiculous thing to be focused on, the angles of sideburns cut. What cowboy looks in the mirror and obsesses about the angle of his sideburns cut. As a gay person and a wanna be cowboy who loves this movie I hope its message isn’t blurred by the angle of their sideburns……although……I just went to the mirror to check mine…..
Yeah wierd tangent. But it got you to look.
Diamond, my father and his friends were the cowboys age during the time of the movie and I distinctly remember RARELY everr seeing anyone,, especially my dad or his friends angling their sideburns. REAL GUYS rarely did that. Sure occasionally some did, probably the closeted guys other guys on TV and movies. Straight guys didn’t worry about their damn cheekbones!
Donston
I think both Jake and Heath saw the film as mostly an opportunity to win some awards and work with Ang Lee. Both seemed uncomfortable with the idea of it being labeled a “gay romance” and with its status in pop culture. Jake in particular seemed very uncomfortable talking about the movie for years. He’s been kinda forced to own it in recent years because it’s such career defining work, and he doesn’t want to come off gay-panic-y.
The movie has elements that were cringe-y even back when it came out. While the two leads’ relationship definitely could have been better developed. While we’ve gotten so many “tragic” and “sad” queer movies set at least 30 years in the past since. It is still a solid and important movie though.
Great, insightful comment on every level. I also noticed how reluctant Jake was to fully celebrate the movie and its message at the time of its release. Heath Ledger seemed to take the entire project and concept much more seriously, which makes sense, based on Jake’s recent comments. Either way, it is an incredible, beautiful movie and I’m glad it is still being appreciated.
Even in 2005 this could have totally derailed his career, something I’m sure he was aware of. Not to mention there’s always been rumours of him being gay, it might have been difficult to embrace it. He’s a different person now, so its easier to open up.
“While the two leads’ relationship definitely could have been better developed.”
Shirley u gest.
The entire movie was about their well devoloped relationship. All dynamics fully played out: sex love betrayal heartbreak intimacy etc.
What part of the romantic spice blend do you think Oscar winner Ang Lee missed?
The first act was focused on their dynamic. After that they barely had scenes together. I also never got the sense that they genuinely “fell in love”. That was partly because of the purposeful “wanting to maintain a ‘manly’ self-image dialogue”, but it was also because I didn’t think Heath and Jake had much chemistry. So, their relationship ended up feeing more like desperation to me. As a “romance” the movie never worked well for me. I do see it as a solid character drama.
Odd take as the movie was filled with scenes of them together, laughing crying sexing arguing making up “I wish I knew how to quit you” etc. But if you didn’t like the chemistry Tween the leads maybe that’s why you felt their relationship wasn’t fully developed. Tho that sounds more like a casting choice you didn’t like which can blow a movie for an individual.
If you did like both characters and the leads in the movie then maybe you would have seen the obvious fully developed relationship Lee perfectly portrayed.
I honestly was bored to tears watching it. The camera made love to the scenery more than the cowboys did each other. Being adapted from a short story meant not enough story for its run time. My personal Big Gay Movie will always be Latter Days.
Donston
There was plenty of story. It basically followed these guys, their relationship and their marriages for 10+ years in two hours. It is a low-key and slow movie. But there’s plenty of story. And while I don’t think ‘Brokeback’ is a great film, I don’t see the need to compare it to a very light, easy-going romantic comedy. They’re two very different movies. Just because a same-sex relationship is at the center doesn’t mean the movies should be compared. While you can also like more than one “gay movie”. It’s not a competition.
The issues I have with ‘Brokeback’ is that barely 25% of the film is actually focused on their relationship. It’s mostly about them being angry and frustrated and their hetero marriages. I don’t really think there was much onscreen chemistry between Heath and Jake. The initial hook-up scene was completely unrealistic and almost came off rape-y. And I think Jake was a bit of a miscast.
Will and Grace had that joke:
Will: A sex dream about Ang Lee? What was that like?
Grace: A little slow-paced, but visually stunning.
To me it was the equivalent to the speed and emotion of the straight movie “The Bridges of Madison County”. Some people didn’t like that, saying it was too “slow”. Me, I was emotionally crushed by both and they needed the “slowness” of the movies to build up on the tensions of love…REAL LOVE. Also, anyone gay who liked “Bridges” but not “Brokeback” most likely was suffering some inner gay shame over Brokeback.
I can’t imagine watching 11 times. I loved the film, but its one of a few that I don’t have the desire to see a second time – Blue Valentine, Moonlight.
I remember when my husband and I viewed the movie when it first showed. We were both quit moved. Now I understand better the impact since my husband of 45 years passed last May. Loss of someone you truly loved for so long, considering the pressure of the times for anyone Gay. We made it to 45 years while raising two boys. Before we met, Frank was a Marine and I was a Sailor during the Vietnam war.
Congratulations on 45 years. So sorry for your loss. Thank you for sharing your inspiring example of living your true life to its fullest potential.
Sorry for your loss. Not enough is said or written about gay men partnering back in the 70s(and earlier) when there was no support for their relationships. I remember the stigmatization myself and the pressure. Thanks for sharing your inspiring comment! And blessings to you,
It’s too bad no one has mentioned Ang Lee’s earlier masterpiece “The Wedding Banquet”. Each was a pioneering film its own right. As for “Brokeback Mountain”, less analysis please. You can analyze a movie to death and not see the fine performances all the way around for the “stunning scenery” – if you get my driftwood meaning. The effect this film had was remarkable and Ang Lee should have won the Academy Award. But that clumsy body got it wrong so many times in so many categories that it’s par for the course.
We are the gay couple that sued – Florida and won Marriage Equality. We have only watched this film once but for us the moral is that SOCIETY pays for forcing round pegs into square holes. ALL are punished, the “wives” the kids, everyone. This effort by society to remake a person the way they see fit is the REAL SICK side of this!! We CAN NOT be changed. Your body responds to the desires you have and those can not be changed. PERIOD!!! Yeah, we know there are those that disagree, but tell us PLEASE, if change were possible, why would so many live a life that makes everything so difficult. WHY???
What does “rapey” even mean? A sexual encounter is consensual or its not. Now, seduction is real. I would say until one embraces one’s sexuality fully many sexual encounters are seductions.
Donston
The tent encounter was rather odd to me. There had been no sexual or romantic tension or dialogue up until that point. While Jack was initially pretty forceful in that encounter. That didn’t come off as “seduction” to me. It came off random. Also, them automatically making out when they see each other for the first time in years doesn’t make much sense. You know people are around, and Ennis’ wife could easily be looking out of the window. Little moments like that did kinda put holes into their attempt to make a very grounded, realistic story.
Someone’s sexual dimensions and and experiences and journey, their identities, where they are in the gender, sexual, affection, romantic attachment, emotional investment, commitment spectrum has literally nothing to do with rape or sexual assault.
Also, interesting to compare and contrast This film and “Power Of The Dog”. Interesting that both have that grandeur of nature as a backdrop. Like the scenery is some sort of stand in for the graphic sex both films don’t have.
It’s a truly groundbreaking movie. I love it and have watched it several times.
I also remember going to see the movie Making Love (Kate Jackson, Michael Ontkean, Harry Hamlin) in the early 80s and that was truly amazing – to see MY world finally on the big screen.
@Rikki Roze Anytime gays leave anyplace en masse they “tree” as we used to call it. Because they come though the door as the trunk and then spread out as the upper part of the tree but they don’t leave like any other group would by just coming out and going to their car or begin their walk to wherever. Not gays. For gays hope springs eternal and the man of their dreams may just be out there in that tree.
I remember the same thing happening with ‘Apocalypse Now’ and ‘Schlindler’s List’. It’s harder to get straight men to live in their feels, but when it happens, they will do the mill-about, loiter thing. It’s not at all Queer specific.
Brokeback took home Oscars for Ang Lee best director and also best screenplay. I believe Crash won the Oscar because of the 6,000 voting body most were old white straight men. I didn’t see it. Matt Dillon and Sandra Bullock? No gets.
Rapey? Nah. But they portrayed virgin Ennis taking it quicker than experienced bottoms. I noticed that at the get go.
This movie was a total emotional super nova for me. I often think of watching it again but then decline as I don’t want to get so wrapped up. Awesome film. Touched people like no other.
I didn’t think it was rapey, either; Ennis was eager for it. But, yeah, I found that scene completely unrealistic. I mean, even if Ennis was not a virgin… no lube, no foreplay, just jamming? No. Not buying it. I loved the movie but was naggingly disappointed in it for weeks because of that single flaw. Then one day – while telling a co-worker about the movie, I think – it dawned on me: “Hey, wait. That is EXACTLY how my own very first experience bottoming went!” Not so unrealistic, after all.
Hilarious to me that people will say they didn’t watch it and then tell how they hated it. Same thing happened with THE POWER OF THE DOG. People who didn’t see it, or maybe those who saw it and didn’t’ get it; liked to put it down. Both DOG and BROKEBACK are masterpieces.
Dog was a dog. That movie completely lacked a fully developed relationship between the gay characters, one of them a skinny sexless runt. Nothing culminated until the last 5 minutes of the movie and they also never touch each other. Doubtful even in those times. Dog lacked gusto and lost terribly at the Oscar’s and noone gasped, no backlash like w Brokeback. I think now in present time Brokeback would have easily won in these much more open times.
Those two movies hardly belong in the same class. But we all have our likes and dislikes. Just really missed the boat for me.
This film had so much advance publicity that there was NO way it could match all the raves. The first time I watched it, I thought like Peggy Lee and Is That All There Is? To me it was a complete bore. I even watched it about four more times and STILL thought it was a yawner. The ONLY appeal to this turkey was Jake. I can’t imagine ANYONE getting the hots for troll Ledger. Europe still holds the mantel in producing far better gay themed films than our sorry USA Hollywood bumkins!
If it had been someone you liked instead of ledger, do you think you would have like the movie then?
I also use the movie to fall asleep to. So far I’ve seen it 109 times. And it never fails to put me to sleep.
This masterpiece led the way to a more lgbtq acceptance with the current generation. Unfortunately if this film were made today, neither actor would be cast bc neither are gay or bi (that we know of) and we as the moviegoing public would be robbed of two such great performances. This is why roles should be awarded to the right actor, no matter how they identify. I understand the concept of having lgbtq actors play lgbtq roles, but it should be that more lgbtq actors should be cast in a role that anyone can play. We need more lgbtq actors in mainstream roles, not only segregated to lgbtq roles. Luke MacFarlane should be a much more famous actor now but unfortunately studio execs won’t give him a chance bc he’s a proud out lgbtq man. Luke is a true hero and hope he gets his break one day
The hype on this film before it actually hit the theatres was unbelievable. When it FINALLY made it to one of my local theatres, I couldn’t wait to see it.
What a disappointment! I remember a Peggy Lee hit’ “Is That All There Is?” I had seen far better films before and since. Ledger was a troll and Jake was one of the actual reasons I went to see this.
This movie to me DID NOT live up to the advance publicity for me.
Sorry gang…
Excellent film. Like all films it is locked in to when it was made. Philidelphia is also an excellent film.
A more current film that I really love is Gods Own Country. The end of that one has me bawling like a baby.
I saw this in the theatre when it came out and loved it. Purchased later on DVD. I hadn’t watched it in a long time so decided to give it a go recently, and wow I was shocked by my reaction. It is sooooooooooooooooooo boring. This time around I couldn’t sit through it again without fast forwarding alot of it.
it never became intimate. Gillenhole actually made fun of it on talk shows. he’s a turd.
I being a practicing Catholic all my life, I can say I loved the film. It is a true presentation of two men loving one another. I find nothing wrong with it. Those who engage in that lifestyle and are happy, I say, go for it! I’ll see you in paradise.