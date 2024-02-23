Jake Gyllenhaal’s ice bath, Max Lorde’s unusual pre-bottoming ritual & Mary Trump’s latest hot take on her crazy uncle

It’s finally Friday! TGIF. A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

BROADWAY BARES: Video of Ariana Grande’s boyfriend Ethan Slater in an amateur man-on-man wrestling match hit the internet. [See it on Queerty]

YOU’VE EARNED IT!: Mary Trump had the best response to her crazy uncle being ranked #1 worst president in U.S. history again. [See it on Queerty]

SMH: A viral TikTok video called out a huge issue Asian men face in the queer community.

@theedwardpark Some thoughts on desirability and perceived worth as a queer Asian man in America ? original sound – Edward ?

BACK(ED) UP: OnlyFans star Max Lorde shared his, ahem, unusual ritual before bottoming. [Read all about it on Queerty]

WEPA!: Gloria Estefan is helping this city rebuild its lost LGBTQ+ spaces. [Read more at LGBTQ Nation]

UN-REAL ESTATE: Ryan Murphy bought Tom Ford’s Bel Air home and the star-studded video tour is a gay realtor’s wet dream.

SKIP THE SMALL TALK: Karamo shared surprisingly intimate details about his first night with BF Carlos Medel. [Read all about it on Queerty]

INKED: This guy was really proud of his new Donald Trump tattoo until everyone said it looked more like Ross Mathews. [Read more on Queerty]

MURDER ON THE DANCE FLOOR: Sophie Ellis-Bextor slayed at the 2024 BAFTAs.

VISIBLE JOCKS: MLB players were outraged about their new see-through pants. [Read more on Queerty]

INSIDER’S LOOK: Take a peek inside Icon of the Seas, the largest cruise ship in the world. [See it at GayCities]

ICY HOT: Jake Gyllenhaal took an ice bath.