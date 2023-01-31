tall story

Jeffree Star posts another pic of his mystery NFL hunk

Jeffree Star
Jeffree Star (Photo: Shutterstock)

Makeup influencer and YouTuber Jeffree Star set the internet sleuths into a frenzy on the weekend. As we reported yesterday, he posted a photo of himself on a plane, holding the hands of someone he referred to as his new “NFL boo.”

Jeffree Star and his NFL boo
(Photo: @JeffreeStar/Twitter)

“Goodbye LA, time to spend time with my #NFL boo in Wyoming 🏈” he captioned the photo, prompting Twitter users to guess the identity of the man. Star is known to own a ranch in Wyoming and often escapes there.

Last night, Star followed that post up with a new photo. This one was almost a full-length shot of the mystery man. Frustratingly, the man has his back to the camera, so his identity remains unknown.

This time, Star also dropped a few more clues.

“His team didn’t make it to the #SuperBowl but he’s 6’6 and plays perfect in the bedroom 🧡”

The only out, gay player in the NFL is Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Carl Nassib. However, Nassib recently went Instagram official with his boyfriend, Danish swimmer Søren Dahl.

This weekend’s Superbowl is between Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, which rules out any players from those teams.

Of course, this could also just be a publicity stunt by Star and he’s not in a relationship with any NFL player. He does seem to go for tall men, though. He previously had a brief relationship with basketball player Andre Marhold.

Either way, Star’s followers threw themselves into trying to identify the guy.

Besides guessing the identity of the mystery man, others also wanted to talk about, well, other things in the photo.