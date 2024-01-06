instastuds

Jeremy Allen White’s major tease, Steven Kelly’s sun bath & Ronnie Woo’s big dinner

This week Luke Evans and Billy Porter released a duet, Sam Smith got back on the apps, and two handsy daddies had the most homoerotic moment in Survivor history. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Jeremy Allen White reigned supreme.

Shawn Mendes hung loose.

Jeff Zwally gave fitness motivation.

Heath Thorpe dried himself.

Elliott Norris checked in.

Steven Kelly soaked it up.

Ronnie Woo made lunch.

Jake Bain wore leather.

Trace Lehnhoff turned 32.

Joey Graceffa slept in.

Nat Sakdatorn hit the beach.

Omar Ahmed reached the peak.

Joel Wieneke stretched out.

Bryce Willard Smithe flexed.

Zane Phillips hosted Jake Wilson and Matt Rogers.

Chris Olsen showed off.

Matteo Lane thought it through.

Antoni Porowski got some sun.

Iknotus and Than hogged the mirror.

Tom Zalac woke up early.

And Joey Zauzig stood tall.

