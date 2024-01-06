Jeremy Allen White’s major tease, Steven Kelly’s sun bath & Ronnie Woo’s big dinner

This week Luke Evans and Billy Porter released a duet, Sam Smith got back on the apps, and two handsy daddies had the most homoerotic moment in Survivor history. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Jeremy Allen White reigned supreme.
How about we take this to the next level?
Shawn Mendes hung loose.
Jeff Zwally gave fitness motivation.
Heath Thorpe dried himself.
Elliott Norris checked in.
Steven Kelly soaked it up.
Ronnie Woo made lunch.
Jake Bain wore leather.
Trace Lehnhoff turned 32.
Joey Graceffa slept in.
Nat Sakdatorn hit the beach.
Omar Ahmed reached the peak.
Joel Wieneke stretched out.
Bryce Willard Smithe flexed.
Zane Phillips hosted Jake Wilson and Matt Rogers.
Chris Olsen showed off.
Matteo Lane thought it through.
Iknotus and Than hogged the mirror.
Tom Zalac woke up early.
And Joey Zauzig stood tall.
One Comment
305Ghuy
I’ll be honest, ‘Daddy’ Jeff gives me hope with his encouraging words.
I hate the gym because I feel like the Michelin Man; which I know is a serious exaggeration and a case of body dysmorphia. I am 54 and never been that level of outward fit. I feel like a failure because of it and it’s making me a hermit. He gives me hope, focus and a will to get out of my own way and MOVE.