Sam Smith splits from designer Christian Cowan & has allegedly already been spotted back on the apps

Another high-profile LGBTQ+ relationship bites the dust!

Sam Smith has ended their relationship with fashion designer Christian Cowan after dating for a year, according to the Daily Mail.

Although the pair were spotted being affectionate in public on the streets of NYC last month, things allegedly went south just before the holidays.

Sam Smith & boyfriend Christian Cowan showed off some cute PDA during a day out in NYC



Click ?? https://t.co/zUgK688Hgr — JustJared.com (@JustJared) December 12, 2023

“Sam and Christian decided to end their relationship before Christmas,” a source told the outlet.

“They’re still friends and will continue to support each other in their respective careers but for now they have separated.”

But the 31-year-old pop star is not wasting any time and is allegedly back on the playing field looking for love on one of the most exclusive sites online.

“Sam has signed back up to dating app Raya and is already connecting with new people… it’s a new year and fresh start for them,” the source added.

Neither Smith nor Cowan has released any official statement regarding the demise of their romance.

Their breakup follows the 2023 splits of other queer celeb couples, such as: Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington, Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage, Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef, Billy Porter and Adam Smith, and TikTokers Nicky Champ and Pierre Boo.

It was around this time last year that Smith and Cowan first sparked dating rumors after they were seen walking arm in arm through the streets of Manhattan.

The love affair appeared to have ignited after Cowan created outfits for Smith’s “I’m Not Here to Make Friends” music video.

Besides Smith, the 27-year-old designer is a favorite of some of the biggest pop divas having designed looks for Madonna, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Cardi B, Lil Nas X, and Cardi B, among others.

In addition to their paparazzi outings, Smith was seen sitting front row at Cowan’s New York Fashion Week show in February and performed at his Paris Fashion Week show in September.

?| Sam Smith out & about with boyfriend fashion designer Christian Cowan in NYC pic.twitter.com/id4PkOEVBX — SmithCharts (@SmithCharts) July 20, 2023

Prior to going public with the relationship, Smith and Cowan vacationed in Australia and visited the White House to attend President Biden’s signing of the Respect for Marriage Act.

Smith was previously linked to 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn, model Jonathan Zeizel, and British actor Jay Camilleri.

Now that Smith is allegedly back on the apps let’s hope they have better luck than in the past!

“I never did Grindr. I did Tinder once, I think I got chucked off of Tinder,” Smith said in an interview last year. “I got chucked off of Hinge because they thought that I wasn’t me.”

Whether on the apps or not, check out Smith doing something unholy at the London Fashion Awards last month: