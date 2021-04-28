Jinkx Monsoon has a brand new podcast out now–here’s how to listen

Jinkx Monsoon is ready to become the “Marc Maron of Drag” in Hi Jinkx!, her brand new podcast venture.

As a “thoughtful, introspective Virgo,” Jinkx plans to dive-deep with creative celebrity guests to see what makes them tick. Are you ready to tag along?

The RuPaul’s Drag Race season 5 winner and all-around delightful queen is no stranger to the creative process. An accomplished recording artist, writer, and cabaret and comedy performer, Jinkx is a drag auteur with over a decade in the industry. She’s been featured in numerous TV shows including Hulu’s Happiest Season and The Jinkx and Dela Holiday Special.

We can’t wait to find out what sort of hijinks, er, Hi Jinkx!, she gets into.

The show is produced by LGBTQ podcasting leaders, Moguls of Media (Willam & Alaska’s MOM) and Forever Dog.

“I’ve been blessed to have had the opportunity to share a dressing room with Ms. Monsoon over the years,” MOM co-founder and fellow podcaster, Willam, told Queerty. “And I can tell you from experience that she is never without a bevy of humorous anecdotes and witty observations on any number of topics. Jinkx is such a brilliant artist, a one of a kind spirit, and someone I’m honored to call my sister, and I’m thrilled to have the privilege of welcoming her into the MOM family.”

Scroll down for a Q&A with Jinkx about the project, and find the first episode featuring comedian Joel Kim Booster on Stitcher or Spotify or any of these other fine podcasting options.

Why did you want to start a podcast?

I have a loud voice and a lot of opinions, and a podcast seemed like the perfect environment for that– now I can stop lecturing my housemates on the ills of the world, and instead, lecture celebrities about it.

What has been a highlight so far in the recording process?

Every single guest I’ve had has been a pure delight. These are hardworking, talented, thoughtful artists who open up to me about their process, their pet peeves… everything! To get to talk to amazing people, in such a candid, intimate setting, is truly a dream come true.

What made you want to partner with Willam and Alaska to be a part of the MOM Network?

I firmly believe that the best work comes when its created for us, by us. Our experiences as LGBTQAI+ (and queer adjacent) people, are best shared when we are in control of the creative process; from production to performance, you get the most genuine and authentic creations when you keep it in the family.

What excites you about podcasting? Do you feel the audio format of the interview makes things more intimate?

I guess what excites me about podcasting, is bringing back the art of the conversation. As someone who almost exclusively communicates through text messaging, I have really enjoyed having real conversations once more, and with everything we’ve faced in the last year, human connection has become intensely important.

I think there is a level of candor you achieve when you communicate with your voice, sans costume and stage and lights and audience. I LOVE drag, but there is something liberating about getting to express myself without the added pressure of a visual element… but maybe that’s just ‘cuz I’m lazy.

What can people expect from the show?

What you can expect from the show is very direct and honest conversations about the world, the entertainment industry, and the special challenges that we face as people from marginalized and/or disenfranchised demographics. We strive to have a diverse list of guests who are able to share their personal experiences from their lives, with universal themes that we all can relate to. It’s been an honor to have such wonderfully brilliant people open up to me in such intimate ways.

Find the first episode here.