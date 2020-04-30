Joe Biden’s new deputy campaign manager is a hunky gay silver fox

Meet Rufus Gifford.

The 45-year-old was just has been named deputy campaign manager for Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

Gifford previously served as the U.S. ambassador to Denmark during President Obama’s second term and was one of seven openly gay ambassadors who served under the Obama administration.

The Washington Blade reports:

As deputy campaign manager focused on finance, external outreach and coalition building, Gifford is charged with focusing on the intersections between finance, policy and political work and occasionally serving as a Biden spokesperson, campaign officials told the Blade. Gifford had endorsed Biden in the Democratic Party and prior to the Iowa caucuses when several contenders were still in the race. Since that time, Gifford has also served media surrogate for the presidential hopeful.

During his time as ambassador, Gifford was the subject of a Danish documentary series called Jeg er Ambassadøren fra Amerika (I Am the Ambassador From America), for which he won Denmark’s equivalent of an Emmy and became somewhat of a celebrity in Denmark, along with his husband, veterinarian Stephen DeVincent, who he married in 2015.

Before his ambassadorship, Gifford raised millions of dollars as a campaign fundraiser for Obama’s 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns. He also served as finance chair for the Democratic National Committee and was staffer on John Kerry’s 2004 presidential campaign.

Gifford will start his new job with Biden on Monday. Yesterday, he took to social media to post about his excitement and to share a picture of Stephen.

Starting a pretty important job on Monday. Until then I’ll focus on my most important job: husband to this guy. (And yes I cooked dinner!) pic.twitter.com/0AfofAEZJg — Rufus Gifford (@rufusgifford) April 30, 2020

Scroll down for more pics of Gifford and his hubby…

