Joe Salazar’s favorite position, a twink mascot, & the truth about the Marines

Watch the homoerotic Euphoria locker room scene everybody’s talking about, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Colton Underwood begged for a sponsorship.
@coltonunderwood7do you like your peloton?♬ kim kardashian its a full time job – kardashianicon
Joe Salazar read a book.
@theandrewchristian Reading is fundamental 📖 @joesalazar14 #andrewchristian #trophyboy #gayboy #reading ♬ Toxic Pony – ALTÉGO & Britney Spears & Ginuwine
The twinks got pumped.
@katemcosentino When I tell you I was SCREAM LAUGHING when this mascot walked in 😂 he gettin it tho ✌🏽#lgbtq #lgbt🌈 #mascot #fyp #gaytok ♬ Lgbt – cupcakKe
The Old Gays came out over the years.
@oldgays How did we become Old Gays? 🚶♂️#straight #bi #gay ♬ original sound – The Old Gays
Nathan Tsuji visited Ellen.
@nathantsuji Recognize this set?!? It was crazy and I can’t wait to share more! #ellen #ellendegeneres #ellenshow #acro #acrobatics #cirque #fyp #fup #foryou #fory ♬ Good Day – Nappy Roots
Latrice Royale talked stereotypes.
@stylelikeu FULL INTERVIEW DROPS TOMORROW! 🚨 #latriceroyale #rupaulsdragrace #dragqueen #queertiktok #queerlove ♬ original sound – StyleLikeU
A Marine let the cat out of the bag.
@murzuaa Reply to @murzuaa two 😉 #fyp #fypシ #foryoup #foryoupage #gay #gaytok #lgbt #martinurzuaa #marines #northcarolina ♬ Two Time – Jack Stauber’s Micropop
Luis Suarez rocked a skirt.
@luissuarez.trainer Happy Monday. What’s your focus for the week? 🏋🏽♂️💃 #gymtok #latinx #lgbt🌈 ♬ Buttons Remix – Showmusik Sounds
A gay roommate moved in.
@embarrison Send help #college #roommate #fyp #funny #viral #lol #unc ♬ Material Girl (Bass Boosted) – Saucy Santana
And Rob Anderson wrote a book about divas.
@heartthrobert Reply to @jsrs69 ♬ original sound – Rob Anderson