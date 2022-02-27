tiktalk

Joe Salazar’s favorite position, a twink mascot, & the truth about the Marines

Watch the homoerotic Euphoria locker room scene everybody’s talking about, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Colton Underwood begged for a sponsorship.

@coltonunderwood7do you like your peloton?♬ kim kardashian its a full time job – kardashianicon

Joe Salazar read a book.

@theandrewchristian Reading is fundamental 📖 @joesalazar14 #andrewchristian #trophyboy #gayboy #reading ♬ Toxic Pony – ALTÉGO & Britney Spears & Ginuwine

The twinks got pumped.

@katemcosentino When I tell you I was SCREAM LAUGHING when this mascot walked in 😂 he gettin it tho ✌🏽#lgbtq #lgbt🌈 #mascot #fyp #gaytok ♬ Lgbt – cupcakKe

The Old Gays came out over the years.

@oldgays How did we become Old Gays? 🚶‍♂️#straight #bi #gay ♬ original sound – The Old Gays

Nathan Tsuji visited Ellen.

@nathantsuji Recognize this set?!? It was crazy and I can’t wait to share more! #ellen #ellendegeneres #ellenshow #acro #acrobatics #cirque #fyp #fup #foryou #fory ♬ Good Day – Nappy Roots

Latrice Royale talked stereotypes.

@stylelikeu FULL INTERVIEW DROPS TOMORROW! 🚨 #latriceroyale #rupaulsdragrace #dragqueen #queertiktok #queerlove ♬ original sound – StyleLikeU

A Marine let the cat out of the bag.

@murzuaa Reply to @murzuaa two 😉 #fyp #fypシ #foryoup #foryoupage #gay #gaytok #lgbt #martinurzuaa #marines #northcarolina ♬ Two Time – Jack Stauber’s Micropop

Luis Suarez rocked a skirt.

@luissuarez.trainer Happy Monday. What’s your focus for the week? 🏋🏽‍♂️💃 #gymtok #latinx #lgbt🌈 ♬ Buttons Remix – Showmusik Sounds

A gay roommate moved in.

@embarrison Send help #college #roommate #fyp #funny #viral #lol #unc ♬ Material Girl (Bass Boosted) – Saucy Santana

And Rob Anderson wrote a book about divas.

@heartthrobert Reply to @jsrs69 ♬ original sound – Rob Anderson