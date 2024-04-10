Johnny Sibilly’s “Dom” era, a ‘Heartstopper’ engagement & all the can’t-miss LGBTQ+ releases this week

Image Credits: Instagram, @brad_riches (left) | Instagram, @johnnysibilly (center) | Lady Gaga in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux,’ Warner Bros. (right)

Need a boost to get over Hump Day? The Hot Sheet is Queerty’s midweek pop culture catch-up, highlighting the entertainment stories everyone’s talking about, the ones you might’ve missed, and the notable LGBTQ+ film & TV releases in the days ahead. Here’s everything you need to stay in-the-know:

What To Watch

Your dose of fabulosi-TEA Subscribe to our newsletter for your front-row seat to all things entertainment with a sprinkle of everything else queer. Daily * Weekly *

Culture Catch-Up

RESCUE ME: We get cranky when Johnny Sibilly‘s not on our screens for too long, so thank goodness the seventh and final season of ABC’s firefighter drama Station 19 has decided to cast the actor in a recurring guest role, a man named Dominic described as “charming and charismatic”—sounds about right! [Deadline]

LIVE FOR THE APPLAUSE: At long last, a substantial peek at the Joker sequel we didn’t think we wanted, but now we definitely do because it appears Lady Gaga really managed to Cheek To Cheek it up with musical moments and retro looks. Unfortunately, we will be seated.

SADDLED UP: Out country crooner Cory Belew brought the show to the red carpet of the 2024 CMT Awards, sporting a fierce copper look from Christian Siriano, complete with a snatched corset! [Queerty]

LEATHER FOREVER: It would appear that the influential artist-illustrator known only as Rex has passed away, one of the great gay artists whose homoerotic work we’re sure you’re familiar with, even if you didn’t know the name. [Boy Culture]

LONG LIVE MONTERO: It’s Lil Nas X‘s 25th birthday week, and to celebrate, here’s a rundown of all the gifts this queer pop star has given us—and no, we’re not talking about the (alleged) human blood in his Nike collab shoes. [INTO]

HEARTSTOPPING: Fresh off his stay at the Celebrity Big Brother household, Heartstopper star and outspoken autism advocate Bradley Riches has put a ring on it, excitedly sharing his engagement to longtime boyfriend Scott Johnston. Congrats, you two!

THE NEXT CHAPTER: After breaking through with his debut memoir Boy Erased, author Garrard Conley is back with an 18th century-set novel about a minister who falls in love with a man. Describing it as “The Scarlet Letter with a queer spin,” the author shares why he was eager to explore new territory with All The World Beside. [LGBTQNation]

WHY’S IT SO HARD?: Ricky Martin sure did heat things up at the recent Miami stop of the Celebration Tour, joining Madonna as her esteemed “Vogue” ballroom segment guest. But did the “She Bangs” singer bring a third “guest” on stage with him, or are we just seeing things? [INTO]

R(APP)TURED: Queer-inclusive dating app Hinge boasts it’s “designed to be deleted,” and their inventive new campaign taps the hilarious Patti Harrison to play “The Oracle,” welcoming a growing number of no-longer-needed apps (looking like fuzzy Muppets) to the sweet hereafter.

SAY YES TO CINEMA: New York film fans won’t want to miss the BAM Theater’s new Queering The Canon series “Besties” from April 11-15, offering in-person and virtual screenings of some ’90s indie classics, culminating in the debut of the newly restored ’97 rom-com I Think I Do featuring a Q&A with writer/director Brian Sloan on the 15th. (And—hint, hint—you may be hearing more from him on this site very soon!) [BAM]

COURAGEOUS QUEEN: Drag superstar Katya has announced she is postponing her “The Bald And The Beautiful” tour with Trixie Mattel in order to seek treatment in her ongoing journey with sobriety. In a powerful Instagram message, the queen shared the following: “In an effort to make things good with you in the future, I’ve got to make things good for me right now.” We’re so proud of her for stepping up, being brave, and taking action—we wish her all the best.

THANK YOU FOR THE MUSIC: Mamma Mia! creator Judy Craymer celebrated 25 years of the hit musical on CNN’s The Amanpour Hour, revealing she is “definitely” hard at work on a third movie musical featuring the music of ABBA—if only it were just up to her! [CNN]

WHAT IS ICONIC?: Trivia whiz and trans icon Amy Schneider recently wrapped up another her-storic run on Jeopardy!, finishing second in the first-ever Invitational Tournament of past champions and fan favorites, where she took home the $50,000 runner-up prize. [LGBTQNation]

TOTAL ECLIPSE OF THE HEART: This week, people all across the country looked to the skies to get a glimpse of a rare solar eclipse, which had Tyler Gaca (a.k.a. “ghosthoney”) wondering: Are the sun and the moon facing each other, or are they spooning? In this hilarious social video, the author and influencer imagined what went down when those celestial bodies got too close for comfort.

The Final Hump

One part slapstick farce, one part biting millennial satire, Stress Positions is the hilarious new queer comedy we haven’t stopped thinking about since catching its premiere at Sundance this past January. The narrative feature debut from filmmaker and Nymphowars podcaster Theda Hammel, the indie follows gay divorcee Terry Goon (the always great John Early) as he tries to keep it together and care for his bed-ridden nephew Bahlul (Qaher Harhash) in his ex’s crumbling brownstone amid the early days of COVID-19 pandemic.

So, yes, this is a “pandemic movie,” but don’t worry, it’s not really about that—Stress Positions has so much more on its mind, like, “Where is Morocco, exactly?” See what we mean in this Queerty exclusive clip below, and get a taste of the film’s singular sense of humor—opening at the IFC Center in New York on April 19, with select theater dates to come.