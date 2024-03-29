Johnny Sibilly’s new boyfriend, Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ legal nightmare & a Viagra miracle

TGIF! It’s finally Friday. A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

BRAIN BOOST: Wednesday was National Viagra Day and a new study found an unexpected side effect of the little blue pill. [Read more]

BOYFRIEND REVEAL: Johnny Sibilly hard-launched his new partner and we are looking respectfully! 👀 [Read more]

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

OBSESSED: Deaf queer actor Gregor Lopes took us to the rodeo with this ASL cover of Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

TAKE IT TO COURT: Sarah Huckabee Sanders was slapped with a lawsuit over her extreme anti-woke agenda. [Read more]

HERE FOR THE APPLAUSE: Figure skater Jason Brown wowed at the World Championships and received biggest standing ovation we’ve ever seen! 👏 [Read more]

BIRTHDAY DADDY: Lee Pace celebrated turning FORTY-FINE by gifting fans a new image of his muscular visage.

SWISH: Duke star Jared McCain and his fabulous manicure made March Madness history. 💅 [Read more]

SIT DOWN: Shevrin Jones was having none of Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ latest B.S. [Read more]

MOTHER MONSTER: Lady Gaga said she’s “working as fast as I can” on a new album.

BRAIN STUDY: Researchers uncovered how Kylie Minogue, Troye Sivan and Beyoncé scientifically drive the gays to the dance floor. [Read more]

MUTED: Laith Ashley was banned from TikTok Live for supposed “sexual activity”—but that’s not the full story. [Read more]

¡FELIZ CUMPLEAÑOS!: Omar Ayuso turned 26. 🎉