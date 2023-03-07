Jonathan Sadowski bares all in ‘Sex/Life’ scene & now everyone wants to know if it was a prosthetic

Season 2 of Netflix hit Sex/Life has been out for less than a week is already causing HUGE buzz.

While the drama series was known for having explicit moments during its inaugural season in 2021, one new episode in particular has gone viral after actor Jonathan Sadowski let it all hang out in a full-frontal locker room scene that has everyone wondering if it was all him or a prosthetic.

In the scene, Sadowski’s character Devon explains how he has “gained an inch” after having reconstructive surgery on his penis due to being in a car accident while receiving oral sex. This gives new meaning to buckle up!

To prove his point, Sadowski drops his towel and flaunts his large endowment to his equally handsome – and shirtless – pal Copper (Mike Vogel).

It’s no wonder the scene has gained traction as this isn’t one of those blink-and-you-missed-it moments that usually surround male nudity in TV and film. Sadowski’s anatomy gets ample screen time from multiple angles as he goes on about it being “fully automated.”

“Doc put a pump in it. I need a little help after the remodel,” Sadowski says while prepping his new and improved tool. “Everything’s fully automated. I have a stylish new curve, which is cool. Chicks dig it, right?” Perhaps, but the boys sure do!

Although fans were impressed by Sadowski’s, ahem, stature, many assumed it was a prosthetic as male stars have often been very shy about exposing their true selves on screen.

Well, speculation can now be put to rest as the intimacy coordinator on Sex/Life, Casey Hudecki, has confirmed the manhood in the scene was a fake appendage. Damn you, Hollywood!

“He was so stoked for it,” Hudecki said of Sadowski’s nude scene to Us Weekly. “I don’t wanna speak for him, but I’m sure he will tell you that he thought it was hilarious. And he was ready.”

She added: “He had a whole prosthetic process before and after [the locker room moment].”

Hudecki’s statement comes after the show’s creator previously played coy about whether a faux penis was used or not.

“I’m not sure it’s a prosthetic!” Stacy Rukeyser told Variety. “We’ll never tell.” Oopsies!

While her secret may be out, Rukeyser elaborated on the research involved to get the facts about the prosthetic just right.

“I learned all about the inner penis, and how that’s a real thing. I was only too eager to go down this road. It felt like kismet in that way,” she added. “I didn’t know if Jonathan would go for it. I mean, he loves comedy, and this is ultimate comedy — but he had to really put himself out there.” He sure did.

The entire second season of Sex/Life is streaming now on Netflix.