Josh Mandel’s latest attempt at “owning the libs” totally backfires and OMG how embarrassing

In his latest attempt at “owning the libs”, U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel crashed a local school board meeting. But the only person who ended up getting “owned” was Mandel himself.

The 43-year-old was kicked out of a Lakota school board meeting last night after he made a complete spectacle about mask mandates and gender identity while dressed in an ill-fitting button-down shirt and too-tight pants.

“Here in the Lakota District and throughout the state of Ohio, children should not be forced to wear masks,” he said before the empty room. “On top of that, children should not be forced to learn about to pick a gender or not pick a gender. Boys are boys, girls are girls.”

Now, we know what you’re probably thinking: What does a child’s gender identity have to do with wearing masks in the classroom?

Members of the school board didn’t wait to find out. Instead, they had two Butler County Sheriff’s deputies show Mandel the door.

“Isn’t this a public meeting?” he argued.

That’s when he was informed that the Lakota School Board’s public comment policy indicates that “participants must be residents of the district or Lakota staff and have a legitimate interest in the action of the board.”

Mandel is neither a resident of the district nor a staff member. He’s just one of almost a dozen people seeking to succeed U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, who decided to not seek re-election in 2022.

Afterwards, he posted a video of the incident to social media, bragging about how he was kicked out of a school board meeting for speaking truth to power.

“I just got escorted out of the Lakota School Board meeting for speaking out against mask mandates,” he tweeted. “Thanks to the moms who invited me to speak. We are still in charge of our kids — even if Biden tries to call us “Domestic Terrorists’.”

I just got escorted out of the Lakota School Board meeting for speaking out against mask mandates. Thanks to the moms who invited me to speak. We are still in charge of our kids — even if Biden tries to call us “Domestic Terrorists”. pic.twitter.com/XXGisR89Hp — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) October 12, 2021

Now, the responses…

Nobody wants to hear from Josh Mandel. — Dane Southard (@Ohdaneit) October 12, 2021

Bragging about being banned from school zones isn’t the badge of honor you think it is — HappyZangief (@HappyZangief) October 12, 2021

does your mom know where you are? — Michael Krivicka (@michaelkrivicka) October 12, 2021

Invited or not you have no reason to be at that school board meeting. They had every right to escort you from school property. I’m surprised they didn’t call the cops. — remmy robertson (@remmy_robertson) October 12, 2021

You expecting this to go viral? Better guess again. — Bubble Chickens (@TheRickForReal) October 12, 2021

Wow, you are SOOOOOO cool and a bigly hero for getting escorted out — Dan Sadler (@dansadler2018) October 12, 2021

Post the video of them dumping you outside. — Jorge Orwell (@JorgeOrweII) October 12, 2021

Whoops you lied. You got kicked out because you are not a resident. — nobodyonit (@nobodyonit) October 12, 2021

Why is it every time you are trending its because you embarrassed yourself? — Sherry (@SherrySons2) October 12, 2021

