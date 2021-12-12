Joshua Bassett knows how to handle the trolls

Days after publicly discussing the childhood sexual abuse he suffered, actor Joshua Bassett is facing the unfortunate reality of internet trolls.
The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star, who recently released three new songs, also revealed that one of the tracks, “Set Me Free” is “an anthem for me and the sort of people who’ve held pain and power over me my whole life. “You’ve taken so much from me,” he added, “but you don’t get to take all of me.”
Bassett received an outpouring of support, but there were also the predictable trolls.
“Men can’t be raped it’s just a fact. If your [sic] a man who claims to have gotten raped go put on a dress,” one person tweeted in response to the news.
The actor and singer copied the message to his own Instagram Story, writing: “And we wonder why more people don’t come forward. Started when I was 5. You haven’t the slightest idea what you’re talking about and how damaging it is.”
Bassett spoke candidly about his experience in an interview with GQ as part of the promotion of his three new songs, “Crisis,” “Secret,” and “Set Me Free.” While he does not identify his attacker, Bassett said the abuse went on for some time, and he has only recently begun to cope with the trauma.
“I experienced sexual abuse a lot in my childhood,” Bassett, told the magazine, breaking down in tears. “I didn’t remember that until last year, which is pretty insane. I buried it so far. And when I was a teen, a much older man routinely abused me, and I wasn’t able to see it for what it was at the time.”
In May, Bassett came out as a member of the LGBTQ community, after he made a comment about his attraction to singer Harry Styles. Amid questions of queerbaiting, he clarified he’s bisexual bisexuality, saying “I’m happy to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community because they embrace all.”
2 Comments
Donston
I am somewhat of mixed minds when it comes to this dude. He (and Olivia Rodrigo for that matter) have unabashedly exploited their brief teenage relationship for press and promo. Therefore, you do have to wonder to what degree he’s exploiting queerness and abuse/assault as well. Being in the queer spectrum or experiencing traumas doesn’t automatically give you the right to exploit them, especially if your ultimate goal for putting them out there is attention, money, status. While he does come off more than a bit cringe-y and uses a bunch of cliches to express himself. People also need to understand that there will always be idiots and trolls on the internet. That is something these public figures need to accept. On the other hand, he’s still incredibly young. While abuse, molestation and sexual assault aren’t jokes or something to dismiss. And traumas, sexuality, the gender, sexual, romantic, emotional investment, commitment spectrum, your mental health, your general psychology, your ego- these are all rocky terrains for many folks. Either way, the person who posts a-hole-y, ignorant, harmful things is never in the right.
Huron132
It happened to me as well. I was 7or8 first time it happened to me. Then when I was 13 I was raped by an older neighborhood kid. These incidents came back to me in my 40’s. He was lucky to remember at a young age. He can have a normal relationship with who ever he wants and be happy. After 40 years I learned why I couldn’t keep a relationship. I had to let this out and learn from it. I’m happier now and am ready to really love someone. But for me it’s going to be hard. I’ll have to see what happens.