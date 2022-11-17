Just when we thought Kit Connor and Joe Locke couldn’t get any cuter, they did this

Even with the Heartstopper cast hard at work filming season two, fans have been getting fed often and well. The actors are blowing up more and more as of late, nabbing major TV and movie roles and covering every magazine from British Vogue to L’Officiel.

Most recently, leads Kit Connor and Joe Locke stepped out to accept their GQ “Men of the Year” awards, and boy, did they do it in style.

Their stylists deserve a raise, tbh:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British GQ (@britishgq)

The pair accepted their awards together, delivering two short, very sweet speeches.

“This is the most insane moment of my life,” Joe said. “This time two years ago I was sat in my bedroom in the Isle of Man thinking I was going to study law, and now I’m here.

“Heartstopper meant so much to us personally, and so much to a lot more people in the world than we thought it would. It’s been so great to have been a part of a show that’s meant so much to people who felt they haven’t seen themselves on screen. It’s been the craziest year, and I can’t think of anyone better to have shared it with than Kit.”

Meanwhile, Kit was utterly starstruck by the actor who lovingly introduced them: Normal People‘s Paul Mescal.

“I thought I was young and cool, but apparently I’m not anymore,” Mescal started. “There’s some new brilliant, brilliant actors on the block, and it’s my huge honor to introduce these gentlemen. Joe and Kit were thrown into the limelight with Heartstopper, which we all f*cking loved, right? It’s a huge honor for me to get to do this – you should be incredibly proud of what you’ve achieved and being the talented men that you are.”

Kit responded, “The fact that Paul has just introduced us is insane to me. Literally, over the last year I don’t know how many times I watched Normal People. It changed my life.”

The love-fest concluded with a drove of pictures of the leads that have fans falling for them all over again:

when someone says “world domination” you MUST think about joe locke and kit connor pic.twitter.com/5Unjgu6IJB — Fran (@joesbodyguard) November 16, 2022

kit connor and joe are the definition of CHEMISTRY AND FRIENDSHIP #Heartstopper pic.twitter.com/f2CGkNlxYf — Kit Connor Updates (@KitConnorInfo) November 16, 2022

no one can ever say that they are joe lockes biggest fan because that title belongs to kit connor and kit connor only pic.twitter.com/3R8SxS5DQl — paige 🍂 (@easyloveaiono) November 16, 2022

kit connor and joe locke are taking over the world together pic.twitter.com/qSzImzSW92 — pat loves joe locke (@thirteenick) November 17, 2022

joe locke and kit connor you deserve the world. you’re already making such an impact and it’s just the beginning. pic.twitter.com/in51pq1SCC — lune (@t4tnelson) November 16, 2022

ladies, gentlemen and gentlethems, may i present to you THE joe locke pic.twitter.com/KWnKHsqtlL — adam🍂 (@springstan06) November 17, 2022

all other men need to apologize for not being joe locke or kit connor pic.twitter.com/2IGPDC8T1s — lav (@coloursofyaz) November 16, 2022

The pair were joined by costar Yasmin Finney, who’s having a spectacular rise in her own right. In a demonstration of her ability to slay in all occasions, she made the ceremony’s official “Best Dressed” list.

Also in attendance was real life heartstopper Andrew Garfield, whose recent “Man of the Year’ photoshoot left us all more than a little parched.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British GQ (@britishgq)

