Just in time for Pride, Marvel announces a gay Captain America

Get ready to hang those flags high: Marvel Comics will commemorate the month of June this year with a special new Captain America limited comic book series. The story will see Steve Rodgers (alter-ego of Captain America) team with other Captain Americas of years past…including a new, gay character.

Aaron Fischer will join Rodgers along with Bucky Barnes, Sam Wilson, and John Walker as one of the additional Captain Americas. Bleeding Cool reports that Marvel has teased the character as “the Captain America of the Railways – a fearless teen who stepped up to protect fellow runaways and the unhoused.”

“Aaron is inspired by heroes of the queer community: activists, leaders, and everyday folks pushing for a better life,” said Joshua Trujillo, one of the writers of the upcoming series. “He stands for the oppressed, and the forgotten. I hope his debut story resonates with readers, and helps inspire the next generation of heroes.”

The announcement comes as Marvel continues to face criticism over a lack of LGBTQ representation among characters in its film series. Though Marvel Comics have featured queer characters for decades, the dearth of queer characters in Marvel Studios movies–arguably the standard for the brand–has met with some public disapproval. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has promised that gay and transgender characters will soon appear in Marvel productions, including the upcoming film The Eternals.