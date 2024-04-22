Kari Lake drives her Senate campaign further into the ground with more chaos & courtroom embarrassments

Another day, another “L” for Kari Lake!

The MAGA anti-drag queen is keeping up her streak of losing every legal case in relation to her gubernatorial defeat.

On Monday, the ultra-conservative Supreme Court declined to hear her lawsuit challenging the use of electronic voting machines in Arizona, dismissing the case without comment. An appeals court already ruled against Lake, who lost the 2022 race to Democrat Katie Hobbs by more than 87,000 votes.

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more! Daily * Weekly *

Nevertheless, Lake proceeded with her suit, despite the appeals court calling her claim “unclear.” She says Arizona’s electronic voting machines fail to ensure a “fair and accurate vote,” speculating they could be hacked.

Of course, sheer speculation isn’t enough to constitute a lawsuit. Even Lake’s attorneys conceded “their arguments were limited to potential future hacking, and not based on any past harm,” the appeals court said.

Lake’s most recent courtroom embarrassment comes on the heels of her lawyers abandoning her defense in her defamation case. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer is suing Lake for claiming, without a shred of evidence, that he stuffed ballot boxes with 300,000 invalid votes during the 2022 count.

With the Supreme Court dismissing Lake outright, one would assume she’s finally reached the end of her legal challenges regarding the two-year-old gubernatorial race. But then again, it’s Kari Lake! The Republican senate nominee is unpredictable. Just examine her recent statements about abortion.

JUST IN @KariLake loses again. U.S. Supreme Court won't take up appeal of ballot-tabulator case that lower court threw out, with sanctions on her lawyers. Coming Wednesday: Status conference in Maricopa County court on damages phase of @stephen_richer's defamation lawsuit vs Lake pic.twitter.com/MqHAj0EEDn — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) April 22, 2024

When Arizona’s Supreme Court reintroduced the state’s draconian abortion ban from, checks notes, 1864, Lake completely flipped on the subject, apparently hoping that nobody would notice. When running for governor in 2022, she praised the blanket ban, calling it a “great law!”

Though Arizona passed a 15-week abortion ban at the time of her remarks, Lake was pining for more stringent measures. “We have a great law on the books right now. If that happens, we will be a state where we will not be taking the lives of our unborn anymore,” she said.

Previously, Lake also called abortion the “ultimate sin.”

But then the politics around abortion shifted, with voters across the country approving pro-choice ballot initiatives in the aftermath of Roe being overturned. Now, Lake says the Arizona Supreme Court’s reintroduction of the 1864 ban is far too radical.

“It is abundantly clear that the pre-statehood law is out of step with Arizonans … I oppose today’s ruling, and I am calling on [Democratic Gov.] Katie Hobbs and the state Legislature to come up with an immediate commonsense solution that Arizonans can support,” she said in a statement two weeks ago.

My statement regarding today’s Arizona Supreme Court Abortion Ruling?? pic.twitter.com/bNAjXd80TN — Kari Lake (@KariLake) April 9, 2024

Many Arizona Republicans also expressed their apparent disagreements with the Supreme Court’s decision, only to sit back and do nothing. House Republicans have scuttled legislation to appeal the Civil War-era law, despite Democrats in the House and Senate working to pass multiple measures.

Lake, meanwhile, is taking both sides of the debate. At an event last weekend, she proposed that county sheriffs enforce the wildly unpopular abortion ban.

“We can have that law, but it’s not going to be enforced with the people we have in office,” she said. “The only people who can enforce that law are our sheriffs. And we need to start asking the sheriffs if they’re willing to enforce that. I don’t think they are.”

Lake’s comments were seemingly made in response to Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayers, who’s said she doesn’t intend to prosecute the 15-week ban or total ban. “Let me be completely clear,” she said in a statement. “As long as I am Attorney General, no woman or doctor will be prosecuted under this draconian law in this state.”

That’s how you speak clearly about abortion, in case Lake wants any hints.

But alas, Lake appears to be in pure campaign mode, willing to say anything that could help her standing with various constituencies. She’s running for Senate against Ruben Gallego, a pro-LGBTQ+ rep. from the Phoenix area.

Like other Republicans vying for competitive seats, Lake is behind in the fundraising race. Gallego raised $7.5 million in the first quarter of 2024, while Lake raised just $3.6 million during that time.

With an apparent cap on her financial support back home, Lake is turning to Mar-a-Lago. She raised $1 million earlier this month at Trump’s tacky resort, with Roseanne Barr serving as the master of ceremonies.

The formerly funny comedian wound up sharing a deranged monologue, calling for kids to drop out of college so they don’t start drinking “baby blood” like Democrats.

“Please drop out of college, because it’s going to ruin your lives!,” she yelled while holding a massive glass of white wine. “Do me a favor, drop out!”

“They don’t teach you nothing good. Email me, or Twitter me, or whatever you call me, and I’ll help you with your life. But you’ve gotta get out of college, because it’s nothing but devil-worshipping, baby blood-drinking, Democrat donors.”

At Kari Lake’s fundraising event at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, Roseanne Barr told young people to “drop out of college” while pushing QAnon conspiracies:



“It isn’t nothing but devil worshipping, baby blood drinking, Democrat donors.” pic.twitter.com/WP9Br1X1DQ — PatriotTakes ?? (@patriottakes) April 4, 2024

But hey, at least Roseanne’s opinion on college is clear. That’s more than one can say for Lake’s views on abortion, or her reasoning for still fighting the 2022 gubernatorial race.

If she keeps this up, she could start caterwauling about another “stolen election” soon enough!