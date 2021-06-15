Kayleigh McEnany is being dragged for swearing on Jesus that she “never lied” as press secretary

Did you hear that? It was the sound of everyone’s eyeballs rolling so far back that they fell out of their heads after Kayleigh McEnany‘s latest claims about being an honest and honorable woman.

Speaking at an event held by the conservative group Turning Point USA, McEnany spoke about her time as the fourth and final press secretary in the Trump White House White House, during which she would constantly get into mean verbal spats with reporters that often turned personal.

“And then there was the question, ‘Will you ever lie to us?’ And I said without hesitation, ‘No’, and I never did,” the Harvard Law grad told the crowd. “As a woman of faith, as a mother of baby Blake, as a person who meticulously prepared at some of the world’s hardest institutions, I never lied. I sourced my information, but that will never stop the press from calling me a liar.” This, of course, is a lie. McEnany lied constantly during her time as White House press secretary. Like the time she claimed Robert Mueller’s report about Trump’s ties to Russian ended with “the complete and total exoneration of President Trump” even though it didn’t. Or the time she promised Trump would unveil his new health care proposal in “about two weeks” and then never did. Or that other time she said Trump “never downplayed the virus” despite audio recording of him telling journalist Bob Woodward, “I wanted to always play it down, I still like playing it down.” Or that other other time when she accused Democrats of “welcoming fraud” and “welcoming illegal voting” after the 2020 election without offering a single shred of evidence

Speaking at the Turning Point USA event, McEnany went on to say that she developed an “offense only” strategy when dealing with reporters because “Republicans always get the bad headlines. Always get the false stories. Always get the lies, if I can use that word, told by the press.” “We must be on offense,” she told the crowd. Or they could just, ya know, tell the truth. Here’s what folx are saying about her “I never lied!” remarks on Twitter… Kayleigh McEnany just said she never lied, which is another lie. — Pebs 2.0 ?????? (@RubyWaves_) June 14, 2021 Kayleigh McEnany:I swear on my Christian faith I never lied. Jesus: pic.twitter.com/LLSx2VLa5L — Luvn_it8/6??…Openly Black (@Luvn_it86) June 14, 2021

Kayleigh McEnany has realized that lying to the entire country looks terrible on the resume. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 14, 2021

Kayleigh McEnany: “I never lied…. I lieghd.” — Josh Simon ? (@JoshuaSimonSays) June 14, 2021

Kayleigh McEnany lied today when she said she's never lied. pic.twitter.com/hwP3bkr7Lu — Pin Young ???????? (@PinYoungActress) June 14, 2021

Do you remember Kayleigh McEnany’s first press conference when she said, “I will never lie to you?” She lied to you. — Political Poet (@mdnij34) June 14, 2021

Kayleigh McEnany: I never lied.

Pinocchio: Me neither, it's just morning wood. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 14, 2021

Kayleigh McEnany lied??? Hold on, my cat is barking. pic.twitter.com/thzPlqDPX7 — Lory Farmer (@lory_farmer) June 14, 2021

It was very cool of Dairy Queen to give Kayleigh McEnany the day off, so she could spend it lying to Newsweek about not lying to us — connectpoliticditto. (@cpoliticditto) June 14, 2021

Propagandist Kayleigh McEnany McEnazi lied again today that she never lied whilst lying to cover up the lies she told to distract from other lies told after lying about more lies that were lied about. She’s literally one of the most prolific liars in all US history. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) June 14, 2021

According to Politifact, almost everything McEnany said as press secretary was not true. The fact checking site evaluated her statements as “Mostly False,” “False,” or “Pants on Fire” 56 percent of the time. She earned “Half True” 14 percent of the time and “Mostly True” 28 percent of the time. And she earned “True” zero percent of the time.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.