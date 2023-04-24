Kimberly Guilfoyle can barely stay awake while interviewing crazy right-wing conspiracy theorist

Not everyone is cut out for TV.

Kimberly Guilfoyle’s latest attempt at remaining relevant, The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show, is off to a rocky start less than two months after it premiered on the right-wing social media platform Rumble.

The former advisor to ex-president Donald Trump and current fiancée of his son Don Jr. had an extensive career as a TV host for Fox News, but somehow, she still hasn’t quite got the hang of interviewing.

Last week, Guilfoyle shared a clip from her show in which she’s “interviewing” extreme right pseudo-journalist Darren Beattie about what really happened at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

In the interview, Beattie claimed to have the inside scoop that the insurrection was actually an inside job by the FBI. Juicy stuff, right? Too bad Guilfoyle couldn’t be bothered.

“Anyone looking at January 6th knew that the official story simply didn’t add up”@DarrenJBeattie with a blockbuster new story that the rest of the media isn’t telling us



WATCH ?? https://t.co/dy2awS9u1O pic.twitter.com/JWdjeAPO9h — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) April 21, 2023

In the clip, as Beattie explains how Green Beret veteran Jeremy Brown — who was just sentenced to seven years in federal prison for owning two illegal guns, a set of hand grenades, and classified military information — was actually approached by the FBI to be an informant during the events of January 6, Guilfoyle does everything except pay attention.

“Early December, JTTF agents approach him and say, ‘You know what, we think there is something big going down in January, and due to your status as a Green Beret and you’re connected, we’d like you to become an informant for us,’” Beattie rambles.

Meanwhile, Guilfoyle looks around aimlessly, fixes her hair, noisily brushes against her lapel mic, and generally looks bored out of her mind.

Her sour attitude didn’t go unnoticed. Some pointed out her lack of interest in a guest on her own show.

Worse than not knowing what he’s talking about , her look is mostly I don’t GAF what you’re saying is my hair ok? — RuthSentMe🟧☮️🌈🙃 (@JaneTea4) April 21, 2023

When You’re Too Itchy To Ask Questions — Jacques Texited (@JMahoffer) April 21, 2023

I got a tip for a Kimberly.

Bring your phone on your show so you have something to do when you’re not talking. — Chevron 🇺🇦🌈🌊 (@lachevron) April 21, 2023

She looks very engaged and interested and happy to just be there — Debbie Hemenway (@DebbieHemenway) April 21, 2023

Some couldn’t help but draw attention to Guilfoyle’s … ahem, unique appearance.

She has the body language of undercooked broccoli. — John Collins (@Logically_JC) April 21, 2023

I thought they didn’t like drag queens? — Brock Savage (@BrockSavage8) April 21, 2023

They both look like they have been camping for a week, lol. — Truth or consequences (@dandersen9465) April 21, 2023

She looks….uhhhh happy. 😂😂😂 — Mark 🍁 (@Markfry809) April 21, 2023

She’s waiting for the cue to promote her new Barnum & Bailey Cosmetics line. — Greta (@GretaGrace20) April 21, 2023

And still others pointed to the uncanny valley-ness of the whole situation.

It’s like the bizarre infomercials you only see at 3 am in the morning. — Charli Huxley (@ImKnotTheOne) April 21, 2023

The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show isn’t a real TV show, anyway — it only “airs” on Rumble, which is closer to Twitch than to any actual news platform. Its first episode streamed on March 2, but with a charisma vacuum like Guilfoyle for a host, it still might be canceled sooner than later.