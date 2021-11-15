Kristen Stewart is about to hunt gay ghosts. Really.

Actress Kristen Stewart, fresh off the release of her new film Spencer and her announcement of engagement to girlfriend Dylan Meyer, has announced her latest project: investigating and hunting gay ghosts.

Stewart and Meyer have partnered to develop a new television series based on paranormal investigation. Details remain mum, though Stewart has described the show as “a paranormal romp in a queer space.” The New Yorker further quotes Stewart saying “Gay people love pretty things. So we are aiming for a richness.” She also adds that the series will have “raised aesthetics,” which sounds like the investigations will take place in more elegant settings as opposed to the usual abandoned hospitals and rickety houses generally seen on other ghost hunting shows.

The announcement also comes as Stewart prepares to make her directorial debut with The Chronology of Water. She is currently in the process of casting the lead before pitching the film to studios.

The untitled ghost hunting show will also mark the first professional collaboration between Stewart and Meyer, who began dating in 2019. We’re not sure if the couple intends to hunt the ghosts of famous gay people, but if so, we look forward to seeing them chat with Freddie Mercury.

Now that would be a show worth tuning in for.