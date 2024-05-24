Lady Gaga attended the premiere screening of her Chromatica Ball tour movie last night. The event took place at the Nya Studios in Los Angeles. Gaga, sporting black hair, once again went viral with her choice of outfit. The white ensemble appeared to incorporate parts of a car.

In an Instagram posting, the 38-year-old singer, actress and makeup mogul said, “On the red carpet I told them it was a car part. They said what kind and I said I don’t know, I’m not a mechanic.”

German fashion brand, SELVA. made the outfit. Gaga told Access Hollywood, “I don’t really know how heavy it is, I didn’t weigh it before I wore it but I really love it. It’s super industrial and interesting.”

Gaga also spoke to the Associated Press and explained she now has mixed emotions when she performs her 2011 hit “Born The Way”. Many in the LGBTQ+ community embraced the song as an anthem.

“Every time I play ‘Born This Way’ it is a mixture of a lot of pride and also some sadness and anger,” Gaga said. “Because I feel like, in a lot of ways, I of course know that we have grown as a society but there’s so much work that we have to do. Especially with trans rights, and there’s so many big things that need to change that that song also reminds me we have a ton of work we to do and we’re not done at all.”

Watch below.

Gaga Chromatica Ball premieres on HBO tomorrow (May 25). Watch the trailer below.

Gaga has at least one other big premiere to attend this year. She will star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the eagerly awaited Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux. It will be released on October 4, 2024, exactly five years since the first Joker movie with Phoenix.

Besides this, Gaga has also posted photos of herself back in the studio. Last night, she confirmed to Access Hollywood that’s she hard at work on new material and it’s not like anything she’d done before.

“I have written so many songs, I’ve been producing so many songs, and it’s nothing like anything that I’ve ever made before. I love to break genre and I love to explore music. There’s something really beautiful about knowing that you will be loved no matter what you do.”

