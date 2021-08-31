Lance Bass just lobbied ABC to do an all-gay version of this iconic show

“If you want the most dramatic season ever, do an LGBT version. I think maybe it’s the time for The Bachelor to do a gay Bachelor. I think that would be so much fun. And I definitely know a host if you need it. I have not talked to anyone about that, but I would be so down. I think it’s so needed. I love the fact that they’re really branching out. They’re doing the seniors next, which I think is such a great idea. I like that they’re trying different things and I think the next step, the obvious step, would to be an LGBT version. I would love to see a show where you had lesbian, gay, trans, bi. To me, bisexual is just such an interesting thing to watch because everyone is an option.”— Former *NSYNC member Lance Bass, publicly lobbying ABC to do a queer version of The Bachelor. Bass, a self-proclaimed fan, told Variety that the franchise has yet to tap into the thirsty LGBTQ market, while other franchises have done so with mixed results. Bass hosted the LOGO dating series Finding Prince Charming in 2016. In 2019, the MTV series Are You The One did a season with an all-fluid cast to great success.
In Quotes
2 Comments
wikidBSTN
Please no. The original is bad enough.
Yooper
Let’s not stoop to that level.