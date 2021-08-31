Lance Bass just lobbied ABC to do an all-gay version of this iconic show

“If you want the most dramatic season ever, do an LGBT version. I think maybe it’s the time for The Bachelor to do a gay Bachelor. I think that would be so much fun. And I definitely know a host if you need it. I have not talked to anyone about that, but I would be so down. I think it’s so needed. I love the fact that they’re really branching out. They’re doing the seniors next, which I think is such a great idea. I like that they’re trying different things and I think the next step, the obvious step, would to be an LGBT version. I would love to see a show where you had lesbian, gay, trans, bi. To me, bisexual is just such an interesting thing to watch because everyone is an option.”