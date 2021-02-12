The latest episode of the Queerty podcast is here & queer

Welcome to the latest installment of Queerty: The Podcast, our weekly breakdown of the biggest headlines of queer news and pop culture.

On this week’s episode, host Gabe Gonzáles unpacks Lindsey Graham‘s problematic nickname, the #FreeBritney movement, and how Fox News helped nix a video game’s gay storyline.

Plus, transgender activist, writer and media strategist Raquel Willis joins us to talk representation in our political system, The Weeknd’s Super Bowl halftime show, and how she’s been staying sane the past year in quarantine.

