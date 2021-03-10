Lauren Boebert releases psychotic video attacking Nancy Pelosi and ending with gunshots

Lauren Boebert just released a truly batsh*t crazy video.

The 1 minute and 8 second clip seems to serve no purpose other than to attack Democrats and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and possibly incite another insurrection the U.S. Capitol.

In it, the pro-gun extremist demands Pelosi “tear down” the security fence that was put up around the U.S. Capitol, which she refers to as “Fort Pelosi”, after the January 6 attacks.

“It’s time to cut the crap and remember, this is the people’s house,” she says. “Madam Speaker, tear down this wall!”

But it’s the end of the video that has people most alarmed.

Just before it concludes, the sound of gunshot followed by the sound of the weapon being reloaded and fired again can be heard.

Madam Speaker, tear down this wall! pic.twitter.com/Vy6lIJuGc5 — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) March 8, 2021

Like we said, the video seems to serve no purpose whatsoever. It’s not a campaign ad or a fundraising video. It’s literally just Lauren Boebert acting crazy and making dog whistles to violent insurrectionists.

This isn’t the first time the antigay Colorado congresswoman has indirectly threatened Pelosi’s life. During the insurrection, she live tweeted the Speaker’s whereabouts inside the Capitol building.

Here’s how people are responding to her latest video…

Why was there a gunshot sound at the end of the video, was that a threat to the Speaker or President Biden? — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) March 8, 2021

THIS WOMAN IS SOOOOO Mentally unstable. YIKES. — K. Sennholz MD (@MtnMD) March 8, 2021

Why are there gun shots at the end of this video?

What exactly are you trying to convey?

The deadly insurrection was only 2 months ago. Why do you want to remove the perimeter around the Capitol so soon?

Why do you want to leave members of Congress vulnerable, Klannie Oakley? 🤔 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 8, 2021

I just reported this, I find this extremely disturbing. Cocking a loaded gun at the end of the video. FYI- the more people that report this hopefully it’ll be taken down. — Branded for Portland Maine #RESISTER / Animal❤🐶 (@martydoconnor) March 9, 2021

Isn’t this cozy. The guy arrested for attack on the Capitol is posing in front of Boebert’s restaurant. I feel like she is headed to prison in the near future. Look at them flashing their little white power signs. pic.twitter.com/Ws1tp7Xg8h — Rob (@Rob42021939) March 8, 2021

What world do we live in where the sound of a gun being cocked and shot at the end of a member of congresses propaganda video is now the new normal? — LIFO the Party🇨🇦🇮🇹🤓😷☮️✝️ (@e_a_z_y_E_1) March 8, 2021

It’s not a wall it’s a fence and if you guys would stop threatening democracy it could come down. — Wanderlust at Home 🌊🌊 #NoMoreGQPLies (@NvrTrumpGrabber) March 8, 2021

The @FBI better check this out. — Mila 🌊 🌍❇️ (@RQsBoss) March 8, 2021