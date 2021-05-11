Laverne Cox just landed an iconic new job

View this post on Instagram A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox)

Laverne Cox has been named as E!’s red carpet replacement for Giuliana Rancic. Cox will take over hosting duties for the 2022 awards season.

Rancic announced on Friday that she was stepping away from red carpet duties for E! after 20 years to explore a new development deal with E!’s parent company, NBCUniversal.

“One of my passions is great storytelling and I am thrilled to announce a new development deal with E!’s parent company NBCUniversal where I will be producing and bringing stories to life,” Rancic said on an Instagram post.

Her departure comes three months after another long-standing red carpet host, Ryan Seacrest, also stepped down to concentrate on other ventures.

Cox has herself been nominated for an Emmy on four occasions and was most recently seen in the Oscar-winning Promising Young Woman. In addition to hosting from award-show red carpets, she will also anchor several celebrity interview specials for E!.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! Entertainment (@eentertainment)



“Laverne Cox is a risktaker, groundbreaking pioneer and a fashion tour de force,” said Jen Neal, EVP Entertainment Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, report Deadline.

“As we continue to evolve the way we cover Hollywood’s biggest nights, Laverne’s passion for, and extensive knowledge of, the fashion community resonates with our audience and we look forward to seeing her shine on the other side of the velvet rope.”

Related: Laverne Cox reveals she has a new man in her life and is in love

Cox added, “I’m so excited and deeply humbled to be hosting E!’s iconic red carpet coverage. For many years I would wake up early on awards show days, get my snacks in place and watch E!’s coverage all day long. I dreamed of walking red carpets.

“Now, not only have I had several fun and amazing personal red carpet moments, I also get to be a red carpet guide for E!’s discerning audience and chat with my colleagues and folks I deeply admire for these very special events in their lives. I can’t wait to get started while hopefully serving up fashion fantasies for the ages honey.”

On Instagram, Cox also paid tribute to Rancic.

“Shout out to @giulianarancic . Thank you for setting such a high standard, for years of grace, class and style. Thank you for always being so amazingly kind and generous whenever our paths have crossed. Sending you so much love on your new chapter.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox)

Related: Laverne Cox opens up about being the victim of a “deeply traumatizing” hate attack