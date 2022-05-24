Leslie Jordan mourns his beloved mom, Peggy Ann

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leslie Jordan (@thelesliejordan)

Leslie Jordan has revealed on social media that he has lost his beloved mom, Peggy Ann.

Many of his social media followers became well acquainted with Jordan’s mom after he launched his Instagram account during the early days of the Covid pandemic. At that time, Jordan moved back to his hometown of Chattanooga to be close to her, and often talked about her whilst sharing family and showbiz memories.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Jordan shared a photo of himself with his mom for Mother’s Day [see above].

Yesterday, he posted a short video clip in which he said his mom had passed.

“We lost mama but she will live on forever in our memories and stories. Love you, mama, and always will.”

He shared a couple of memories of her, recollecting how she sometimes misheard things.

The video has prompted almost 15k comments within 12 hours, including many celebrities and friends.

Call Me Kat co-star Cheyenne Jackson simply said, “I love you.” Octavia Spencer said, “Oh, no. Honey, I’m praying for you.”

Actor Dylan McDermott said “So sorry. My prayers are with you and your family.” This prompted a reply from Jordan, who shared “Mama thought you were so cute ❤️❤️❤️”

Meghan McCain said, “Sending you and your family so much love and strength from mine to yours, Leslie. I didn’t know your mama but enjoyed what I got to see on your social media. Your love is so clear and beautiful.”

Peggy Ann Griffin Jordan passed May 17, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was 86.

During her life, Peggy Ann worked as a medical secretary and realtor. She was a devout Southern Baptist. She married her husband, Major Allen Bernard Jordan in 1953. They had three children: A son, Leslie, and twin girls. Her husband died in an airplane crash when Leslie was just 11.

The loss of Peggy Ann comes just six weeks after Jordan shared one of his twin sisters, Janet Ann, had passed, making this a second blow for Jordan and his family.

Here’s a clip he posted a few weeks ago with his mom and her dogs. Deepest condolences to Jordan and all who knew and loved Peggy Ann.