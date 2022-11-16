Lil Nas X’s new barely covered bath pics have his followers bubbling over

Monter-Oh, behave!

With pop prince Lil Nas X‘s recent scantily clad Instagram activity, we’re starting to think the charts aren’t the only thing he’s topping. He’s also topping the list of our favorite performers, we mean!

The “STAR WALKIN’” singer gave his followers a little something to help get them through their hump day. He posted a good handful of shots from a gorgeous bubble bath — with the suds covering the most sensitive imagery, of course.

All that soap, and still no one is thinking clean thoughts:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dumb (@lilnasx)

He captioned with a little Belgium flag to celebrate his current tour stop. International king!

Related: Ask and you shall receive: Lil Nas X invites fans to “a big orgy” at his concert

Even some celebs couldn’t resist showing their admiration on main. In front of God and everybody, Legendary‘s Dashaun Wesley left a handful of fire emojis and DJ Mike Q simply commented “Bod”.

There’s been an uptick in promiscuous girl behavior over on Nas’ Insta as of late.

Last week we got a cute pillow fight moment:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dumb (@lilnasx)

A couple weeks before that was this inconspicuous merch promotion:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dumb (@lilnasx)

Does anyone else suddenly want a Montero letterman? We suddenly want a Montero letterman.

Related: Coca-Cola takes a sip of Lil Nas X for vitaminwater in sexy new Gen Z campaign

The star is still out on his global Long Live Montero Tour, but fingers are crossed that this increase in advertisement means a new project may be on the horizon.

Either that, or he’s just feeling generous. No one is complaining either way.