Lindsey Graham leaps to Herschel Walker’s defense

Lindsey Graham has spoken out in defense of GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker. The South Carolina Senator compared media reports about Walker’s past with those that swirled around SCOTUS Justice Brett Kavanaugh before his appointment. Graham implied it was all a media conspiracy to derail a rightwinger.

Graham appeared on the Sean Hannity show on Fox last night. He said, “If you’re waiting on the media to tell you about what’s going on in Georgia… you’re going wait a hell of a long time. Remember Kavanaugh? Remember how they played the game right at the end?

“They come up with some letter, take the guy, blindside, another allegation, another allegation trying to drive him out.”

He stressed the importance of Georgia to the Democrats in their bid to retain control of the Senate.

“The road to the majority runs through Georgia. The Democrats know that. The media knows that,” Graham said.

Lindsey Graham is currently fighting a subpoena to testify in front of a Georgia grand jury. He’s been requested to testify in Fulton County about potential election interference in Georgia in 2020.

On Facebook, Walker thanked Graham for his support.

The allegations against Herschel Walker

Former football player Herschel Walker has faced a barrage of accusations in recent weeks. First, there were the secret kids he hadn’t previously revealed to the public. Last week, the Daily Beast alleged Walker had paid for a former girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009.

When she fell pregnant again a few years later, it says Walker asked her for a second time to have an abortion. She refused and had the child. She says this ended her relationship with Walker.

He has denied the allegations and says the woman is lying.

Yesterday, the Washington Post carried further allegations from the woman. She told that outlet that after asking her to get an abortion, she had to repeatedly ask Walker for financial help.

“When I talked to him, I said, ‘You need to send — I can’t afford to pay for this,” the woman told the Post. “Both of us did this.”

Back in 2018, Christine Blasey Ford testified that then-Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party in 1982. It led to other women making allegations against Kavanaugh. He denied them all.

Herschel Walker talks bull

Current polls have Walker’s opponent in Georgia, Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock, a couple of points ahead in the race.

Besides his personal life, Walker’s public speaking appearances have also made headlines for all the wrong reasons. At an appearance in Carrollton yesterday, Walker offered up a story about a horny bull looking to mate with other cows.

“I been telling this little story about this bull out in the field with six cows, and three of them are pregnant. So, you know he got something goin’ on,” he said.

“But all he cared about is keep his nose against the fence looking at three other cows that didn’t belong to him.

“Now all he had to do is eat grass. But no, no, no. He thought something was better somewhere else. So, he decided, ‘I want to get over there.’

“So one day he measured that fence up, and he said, ‘I think I can jump this.’ So that day came where he got back.

“And as he got back and as he took off runnin’, he dove over that fence and his belly got cut up onto the bottom.

“But as he made it onto the other side, he shook it off and got so excited about it. And he ran to the top of that hill, but when he got up there he realized they were bulls too.

“So what I’m telling you, don’t think something is better somewhere else. This is the greatest country in the world today.”