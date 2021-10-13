Literally nobody gives AF about Andrew Giuliani as he marches past them in rainy parade video

Well, this is embarrassing.

Andrew Giuliani is still campaigning to be Governor of New York, believe it or not. Over the weekend, he took his campaign to the streets of New York City and marched in part of the 77th annual Columbus Day Parade.

Afterwards, he shared a video from the event to Twitter, along with the caption, “Happy Columbus Day from the Bronx! Thank you Morris Park for the warm reception! Together, we will SAVE NEW YORK!”

Happy Columbus Day from the Bronx! Thank you Morris Park for the warm reception! Together, we will SAVE NEW YORK! pic.twitter.com/3BZWuKL3qS — Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) October 11, 2021

We’re not sure what “warm reception” Giuliani is talking about here.

From out vantage point, he just looks like some random dude in an ill-fitting navy blue suit walking down the middle of a half empty street waving to sparse group of cold-looking people huddled together in the rain. The vast majority of them don’t even appear to know who he is as he strolls by, pointing and smiling and giving them a thumbs up.

Billed as the nation’s largest celebration of Italian American pride, the Columbus Day Parade was New York’s first big event since the pandemic and drew tens of thousands of spectators.

Now, the responses…

People are looking at him like … who the heck are you? — KeepingItReal (@Iamhereallweek) October 11, 2021

Warm reception? Buddy… Such a loser. — Fielding (@FieldingFishly) October 11, 2021

So glad U didn’t get hurt in that huge crowd. — LivintheLab (@livlovesedm) October 11, 2021

Nothing to celebrate down here. The man responsible for starting the genocide of the indigenous nations. We should bring down all the statues. — Lianabel Oliver (@LianabelOliver) October 11, 2021

YUUGE CROWDS. RECORD SETTING!! No one can match our energy!! — Donald (@itseasters) October 11, 2021

That’s warm? Read the room and withdraw. — Space Force Trump (@SpaceForceTrum1) October 11, 2021

Why does almost everyone look bored with you? — Goat Lawyer (@GoatNunes) October 11, 2021

