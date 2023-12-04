Luke Evans’ shocking makeover, Matt Bomer & Jonathan Bailey’s real-life bedroom bond, Cher’s Xmas miracle

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

THE RUSSIAN MENACE: Police raided gay bars and club in Moscow after the Supreme Court ruled the LGBTQ+ movement as “extremist.” It’s the latest crackdown on queer residents in the former Soviet Union since Putin first signed a law banning “gay propaganda” in 2013. [LGBTQ Nation]

FOR YOUR GAY CONSIDERATION: Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott’s on-screen affair is wooing award season as All Of Us Strangers was the big winner at the British Independent Film Awards, including Mescal for Best Supporting Actor. [Variety]

THEATER DRAG: Luke Evans gave a behind-the-scenes peek at what his nightly transformation from shirtless Hollywood hunk to Queen Elizabeth’s wigged out loyal servant in the West End production of Backstairs Billy entails.

THE MOURNING SHOW: Julianna Margulies issued an apology after making comments accusing Black and LGBTQ+ people of antisemitism. [Variety]

IT’S GETTING HOT IN HERE: Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey revealed how filming the sizzling sex scenes in Fellow Travelers helped the actors form a true bond with each other. [TVLine]

BYE GEORGE: Despite being expelled from Congress, lying gay ex-GOP Rep. George Santos had a big weekend: He dragged to filth some of his former colleagues on social media, started a Cameo account, HBO announced a film about him is in the works, and Bowen Yang sent him away with an epic musical parody of Elton John‘s “Candle in the Wind” on SNL.

SPEAKING HER TRUTH: Billie Eilish clarified comments she previously made about her sexuality, but called out a publication for “outing me on a red carpet.” [People]

MERRY CHERMAS: Pop legend Cher continues to break records as her new single “DJ Play a Christmas Song” has reached the top of another music chart. [Billboard]

IT’S GIVING 2004 PARIS HILTON: Ugg boots, Juicy Couture sweatsuits, giant sunglasses & even larger coffees got an updated makeover as Balenciaga heavily referenced early aughts celeb culture during the luxury brand’s Fall 2024 runway show, which took over a Los Angeles street under the Hollywood Sign.

