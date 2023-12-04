Luke Evans’ shocking makeover, Matt Bomer & Jonathan Bailey’s real-life bedroom bond, Cher’s Xmas miracle

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…
THE RUSSIAN MENACE: Police raided gay bars and club in Moscow after the Supreme Court ruled the LGBTQ+ movement as “extremist.” It’s the latest crackdown on queer residents in the former Soviet Union since Putin first signed a law banning “gay propaganda” in 2013. [LGBTQ Nation]
FOR YOUR GAY CONSIDERATION: Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott’s on-screen affair is wooing award season as All Of Us Strangers was the big winner at the British Independent Film Awards, including Mescal for Best Supporting Actor. [Variety]
THEATER DRAG: Luke Evans gave a behind-the-scenes peek at what his nightly transformation from shirtless Hollywood hunk to Queen Elizabeth’s wigged out loyal servant in the West End production of Backstairs Billy entails.
THE MOURNING SHOW: Julianna Margulies issued an apology after making comments accusing Black and LGBTQ+ people of antisemitism. [Variety]
IT’S GETTING HOT IN HERE: Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey revealed how filming the sizzling sex scenes in Fellow Travelers helped the actors form a true bond with each other. [TVLine]
BYE GEORGE: Despite being expelled from Congress, lying gay ex-GOP Rep. George Santos had a big weekend: He dragged to filth some of his former colleagues on social media, started a Cameo account, HBO announced a film about him is in the works, and Bowen Yang sent him away with an epic musical parody of Elton John‘s “Candle in the Wind” on SNL.
SPEAKING HER TRUTH: Billie Eilish clarified comments she previously made about her sexuality, but called out a publication for “outing me on a red carpet.” [People]
MERRY CHERMAS: Pop legend Cher continues to break records as her new single “DJ Play a Christmas Song” has reached the top of another music chart. [Billboard]
IT’S GIVING 2004 PARIS HILTON: Ugg boots, Juicy Couture sweatsuits, giant sunglasses & even larger coffees got an updated makeover as Balenciaga heavily referenced early aughts celeb culture during the luxury brand’s Fall 2024 runway show, which took over a Los Angeles street under the Hollywood Sign.
bachy
Loved the Balenciaga FW2024 show! I’d been waiting for shoes to get big again – but not this big.
Den
One would be hard pressed to find less flattering less functional clothing than that Balenciaga crap! Maybe there were 5 or 6 attractive garments. But those ugly shoes, huge shoulder pads in shapeless outerwear pants dragging on the ground, sleeves halfway down to the models’ knees! Good God! Are there really people who are both stupid enough and have money enough to buy that crap!
And at what point did ugliness become a necessity for runway models. I knew they had to be painfully thin, but unattractive as well? Is ugly clothes on sickly ugly models a good market strategy for Balenciaga?