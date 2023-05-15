Madonna is selling ‘Sex’ again, Lukas Gage’s hot honeymoon pics, & Mar-a-Lago holds a gay dance party

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…
DESANTISLAND: Florida teacher is under investigation for violating the draconian “Don’t Say Gay” law simply for showing her 5th grade class a PG-rated Disney animated film that features a queer character. [The Guardian]
EUROPE IDOL: Bisexual Swedish singer Loreen wins campy international singing competition Eurovision for the second time, but the first since coming out in 2017. [NPR]
HOT HUSBAND HOLIDAY: Three weeks after eloping in Las Vegas, Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton heat things up during their sizzling Mexican honeymoon.
MAGA HUSTLE: Days after being found liable of sexual abuse, the one term, twice impeached, indicted ex-president danced to ’70s gay anthem “Macho Man” at a bizarre Mar-a-Lago party featuring muscular men in Village People drag. [Mediaite]
MY TWO DADS: Andy Cohen says his adorable four-year-old son wants him to find love because he wants “another daddy” in their family. [People]
ALLY QUEEN: During her GLAAD Awards acceptance speech, fierce advocate Maren Morris said she felt like a “badass” for fighting with fired Fox News lunatic Tucker Carlson over LGBTQ+ rights.
SHORT CIRCUIT: After imploding about Bud Light and M&Ms, homophobes are now blowing a gasket over an animated Transformers TV show that features a nonbinary cartoon robot. [Newsweek]
EROTICA: 40 autographed prints from Madonna‘s iconic 1992 SEX book are going up for auction starting at $50K a piece, with some proceeds going towards charity. [CNN]
BAD BEACH BOYS: Amid a Fire Island fever dream, former Fischerspooner frontman Casey Spooner reflects on desire and longing for “Unavailable” men in his steamy new music video.
3 Comments
abfab
Zip-Lines are very last century. They are loud and screechy and they disturcb the tranquility of the jungles and forests. They are boring. Like this couple.
Love, Debbie Downer xox
ShaverC
Has anyone seen the vids that Florida teacher posts on Tik Tok? She is clearly not well.
Fahd
Isn’t Chris Appleton a hairstylist?