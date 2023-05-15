Madonna is selling ‘Sex’ again, Lukas Gage’s hot honeymoon pics, & Mar-a-Lago holds a gay dance party

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

DESANTISLAND: Florida teacher is under investigation for violating the draconian “Don’t Say Gay” law simply for showing her 5th grade class a PG-rated Disney animated film that features a queer character. [The Guardian]

EUROPE IDOL: Bisexual Swedish singer Loreen wins campy international singing competition Eurovision for the second time, but the first since coming out in 2017. [NPR]

HOT HUSBAND HOLIDAY: Three weeks after eloping in Las Vegas, Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton heat things up during their sizzling Mexican honeymoon.

MAGA HUSTLE: Days after being found liable of sexual abuse, the one term, twice impeached, indicted ex-president danced to ’70s gay anthem “Macho Man” at a bizarre Mar-a-Lago party featuring muscular men in Village People drag. [Mediaite]

MY TWO DADS: Andy Cohen says his adorable four-year-old son wants him to find love because he wants “another daddy” in their family. [People]

ALLY QUEEN: During her GLAAD Awards acceptance speech, fierce advocate Maren Morris said she felt like a “badass” for fighting with fired Fox News lunatic Tucker Carlson over LGBTQ+ rights.

SHORT CIRCUIT: After imploding about Bud Light and M&Ms, homophobes are now blowing a gasket over an animated Transformers TV show that features a nonbinary cartoon robot. [Newsweek]

EROTICA: 40 autographed prints from Madonna‘s iconic 1992 SEX book are going up for auction starting at $50K a piece, with some proceeds going towards charity. [CNN]

BAD BEACH BOYS: Amid a Fire Island fever dream, former Fischerspooner frontman Casey Spooner reflects on desire and longing for “Unavailable” men in his steamy new music video.