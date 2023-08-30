Man’s hairpiece routine wows the internet

Jake Munro (Photo: @jayxxuan/TikTok)

A man’s video demonstrating his hair system routine has gone viral on TikTok. Many were shocked to discover he was wearing a wig.

Jake Munro is a tattooist based in Ann Arbor, Michigan. A trans man, he’s been taking testosterone for the last decade. A Facebook posting from 2018 suggests he’s now around 28.

A video he posted to TikTok a couple of weeks ago shows how he removes his hairpiece and takes care of his scalp. The video then shows how he attaches his hair.

Jake’s original video has had over 50k likes and over 1,000 comments. Many of those commenting said it was welcoming to see hair pieces on men normalized.

Others had questions about how often he changed his hairpiece in this fashion.

“Depending on how sweaty you are, every 5-10 days with a taped-on system,” Jake replied. “Glue systems are like 2-4 weeks.”

Other trans people also had questions.

“Do you attribute that hair loss from transitioning or another cause like a disorder?” asked someone on Instagram.

“Transitioning,” Jake replied. “I have the balding gene and when testosterone is introduced in mass amounts it activates that gene.”

The video has gone particularly viral this week after it was shared on popular British sites Unilad and Ladbible, where it has racked up tens of thousands of likes.

Jake told Queerty he’d expected his video, “to gain a little bit of traction, but I did not expect this much attention from it. Especially from UNILAD.”

He said he’d begun to wear hairpieces in May.

“I have my first one and two others. I’m loving the platinum look so I’ve been switching between complete platinum and the dark root platinum.”

Jake said he was aware that there still exists some stigma around men wearing hairpieces.

“It’s a little sad that there are still men that are afraid of using one, or who are critical about it. It’s almost 2024 for God’s sake. No one cares if you’re wearing one or not, just be a nice person at the end of the day.”

He said most of the negative feedback he’d received had come from men saying, “‘Just be bald’. And I was for five years. I didn’t mind it, but didn’t like it either. So I got this.”