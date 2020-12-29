Marcus D’Amico, the original Mouse from Tales of The City, dies aged 55

View this post on Instagram A post shared by APA Talent (@apatalent)



The actor Marcus D’Amico has died at the age of 55. D’Amico is best remembered for playing the role of the beloved gay character, Michael ‘Mouse’ Tolliver, from the 1993 TV production of Tales of the City.

He also originated the role of Louis in the National Theatre’s London run of the stage play, Angels in America, in 1992, for which he was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Actor.

News of D’Amico’s death was posted online by his sister, Melissa D’Amico, on December 23rd to her Twitter account and the Instagram account of the youth acting agency she runs, APA Talent.

“Not only have I lost my beautiful brother but the world has lost an incredibly talented actor and director. Words cannot express how much I miss him.”

In an email to Queerty, Melissa D’Amico confirmed that her brother died of pneumonia in Oxfordshire, England, on December 16, 2020. He is survived by his mother, two sisters, a half-brother, and a son and daughter.

“Marcus was warm and funny with a big heart,” she said. “He was talented and creative, a good singer and dancer as well as actor, writer, and director. He lived in London and LA and has many friends in both countries.”

Marcus D’Amico was born in Germany to an American father and a British mother and was brought up in the UK. He began performing when young, in 1977, appearing in the title role of Oliver! on the West End stage when a child.

When Tales Of The City first hit screens in 1993, on Channel 4 in the UK and PBS in the US, it was groundbreaking for its positive portrayal of LGBTQ characters.

The action was set around the residents of a San Francisco boarding house at 28 Barbary Lane. D’Amico, who was gay in real life, picked up a legion of fans for his portrayal of the fun-loving and sweet Michael ‘Mouse’ Tolliver. Many lamented the fact he did not return for the follow-up series in 1998, or the 2019 Netflix reboot.

D’Amico’s film credits included Superman II and Full Metal Jacket, alongside a recurring role in the UK soap opera Family Affairs in the early 00s. Much of his career was subsequently based in the theatre, including a stint in the London production of Mamma Mia, among many other roles. In recent years, he also taught acting to young performers in Oxfordshire.