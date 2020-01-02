Mark Hamill surprises Twitter with Finn/Poe ‘Star Wars’ love poem

The debate over the latest Star Wars film, Rise of Skywalker, goes on, specifically over the decision not to include a same-sex relationship between the popular characters Finn (John Boyega) and Poe (Oscar Isaac).
Iconic actor Mark Hamill, who has played the series hero Luke Skywalker since 1977, chimed in this week with his own lament over the lack of a Finn/Poe romance. “Luke never met either Finn or Poe,” Hamill wrote. “So what they do behind closed doors/I guess I’ll never know…But I would like to also note that love is love/Whatever floats your boat.” The poem received more than 150,000 likes.
Hamill’s comments come on the heels of remarks made by actor Oscar Isaac, who too expressed disappointment over the absence of a Finn/Poe romance, and blamed parent company Disney for the elimination of the story point. “I think there could’ve been a very interesting, forward-thinking – not even forward-thinking, just, like, current-thinking – love story there, something that hadn’t quite been explored yet,” Isaac told IGN. “Particularly the dynamic between these two men in war that could’ve fallen in love with each other. I would try to push it a bit in that direction, but the Disney overlords were not ready to do that.”
Rise of Skywalker does contain the first on-screen same-sex kiss in a Star Wars movie, a brief exchange between secondary characters, the inclusion of which has attracted both praise and criticism.
5 Comments
Cam
“Rise of Skywalker does contain the first on-screen same-sex kiss in a Star Wars movie, a brief exchange between secondary characters, the inclusion of which has attracted both praise and criticism.”
———————–
Yeah, just like the B.S. Avengers tried to pull. A guy mentions he had a date with a guy, and they acted like it was so progressive.
talondrago
When will they stop pretending gay is something new…..it has been with us from the beginning of life and in all forms of animal life. IT is normal GOD made.
andrewl
I just saw the ‘Rise of Skywalker’ yesterday and while it was a competent movie it was not a great movie – no boundaries were pushed, it was a very safe, tame way to end the saga.
djmcgamester
I love Poe and Finn but never saw this as a romance, nor did I want it to turn out that way. I was looking for these guys to have a bromance, be the best of friends, relying on each other and standing beside one another through thick and thin. That was more or less sidelined in The Last Jedi but saw a resurgence in Rise of Skywalker.
Could these guys have worked as a romance? Probably. Oscar Isaac and John Boyega, among others, seemed to think so. If these guys make it into the next trilogy perhaps Disney will go for it.
HankHarris
Isaac plays it like its part of his character. I got that vibe immediately. Given all the comments, it was probably talked about and nixed by Disney – the actors wouldn’t be commenting about it like this if there wasn’t the intent.
