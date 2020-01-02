Mark Hamill surprises Twitter with Finn/Poe ‘Star Wars’ love poem

The debate over the latest Star Wars film, Rise of Skywalker, goes on, specifically over the decision not to include a same-sex relationship between the popular characters Finn (John Boyega) and Poe (Oscar Isaac).

Iconic actor Mark Hamill, who has played the series hero Luke Skywalker since 1977, chimed in this week with his own lament over the lack of a Finn/Poe romance. “Luke never met either Finn or Poe,” Hamill wrote. “So what they do behind closed doors/I guess I’ll never know…But I would like to also note that love is love/Whatever floats your boat.” The poem received more than 150,000 likes.

Hamill’s comments come on the heels of remarks made by actor Oscar Isaac, who too expressed disappointment over the absence of a Finn/Poe romance, and blamed parent company Disney for the elimination of the story point. “I think there could’ve been a very interesting, forward-thinking – not even forward-thinking, just, like, current-thinking – love story there, something that hadn’t quite been explored yet,” Isaac told IGN. “Particularly the dynamic between these two men in war that could’ve fallen in love with each other. I would try to push it a bit in that direction, but the Disney overlords were not ready to do that.”

Rise of Skywalker does contain the first on-screen same-sex kiss in a Star Wars movie, a brief exchange between secondary characters, the inclusion of which has attracted both praise and criticism.