Mason Gooding begs to go gay-for-pay, Antoni Porowski’s sun-soaked vacation & a Sniffies mystery

It’s finally Friday! TGIF. A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

GET HIM TO THE GREEK: Mason Gooding said he desperately wants to go gay-for-pay—& who are we to stop him?! [Read all about it on Queerty]

THE KINDNESS OF STRANGERS: This guy’s encounter with a woman in a grocery store parking lot went viral for the most surprising reason. [Read all about it on Queerty]

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Promotions and Partner Emails * Daily Newsletter * Sign Up

KISS OFF: MAGA homophobes on Instagram threatened to boycott Gucci over its latest ad LOL.

KISS AND TELL: Luke Macfarlane opened up about working with former Hallmark homophobe Candace Cameron Bure. [Read all about it on Queerty]

DIRTY WATER: Jacob Elordi’s bathwater is now available for smelling and sipping. [Read more at INTO]

RUB-A-DUB-DUB: Speaking of bathwater, here’s how history’s sex change behind “Three Men In A Tub” turned a classic nursery rhyme gay.

FAMILY FEUD: Kellyanne Conway got dragged by her teen daughter Claudia ahead of the third anniversary of the January 6 attack. [Read all about it on Queerty]

PUCKER UP: Same-sex couple who were CNN’s first New Year’s kiss went viral and continue to spread love. 💋 💋 💋 [Read more at LGBTQNation]

QUEER EYE FOR THE TAN GUY: Antoni Porowski soaked up the sun on luxurious beach vacation.

MAN OF THE HOUR: Colman Domingo opened up about kissing Paul Rudd and becoming Oprah’s new GBF. [Read all about it on Queerty]

DRY JANUARY: Five queer hangouts that welcome sober socializing. [See the spots at GayCities]

INTERNET SLEUTH: This TikToker has been trying to figure out why someone on Sniffies keeps sending random guys to her door.

@mizdeeliving Replying to @sayhellovam and will! I thought I was Trippin I knew something was up. Now we’re trying to determine if someone is trying to be funny, or mistakenly put in the wrong apartment number. I do have a camera on the way. It will be here tomorrow and installed on my door. #storytime #weird #fyppp #foryou #random #ringcamera #sniffiesapp ? original sound – mizdeeliving