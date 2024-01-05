Mason Gooding begs to go gay-for-pay, Antoni Porowski’s sun-soaked vacation & a Sniffies mystery

It’s finally Friday! TGIF. A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…
GET HIM TO THE GREEK: Mason Gooding said he desperately wants to go gay-for-pay—& who are we to stop him?! [Read all about it on Queerty]
THE KINDNESS OF STRANGERS: This guy’s encounter with a woman in a grocery store parking lot went viral for the most surprising reason. [Read all about it on Queerty]
KISS OFF: MAGA homophobes on Instagram threatened to boycott Gucci over its latest ad LOL.
KISS AND TELL: Luke Macfarlane opened up about working with former Hallmark homophobe Candace Cameron Bure. [Read all about it on Queerty]
DIRTY WATER: Jacob Elordi’s bathwater is now available for smelling and sipping. [Read more at INTO]
RUB-A-DUB-DUB: Speaking of bathwater, here’s how history’s sex change behind “Three Men In A Tub” turned a classic nursery rhyme gay.
FAMILY FEUD: Kellyanne Conway got dragged by her teen daughter Claudia ahead of the third anniversary of the January 6 attack. [Read all about it on Queerty]
PUCKER UP: Same-sex couple who were CNN’s first New Year’s kiss went viral and continue to spread love. 💋 💋 💋 [Read more at LGBTQNation]
QUEER EYE FOR THE TAN GUY: Antoni Porowski soaked up the sun on luxurious beach vacation.
MAN OF THE HOUR: Colman Domingo opened up about kissing Paul Rudd and becoming Oprah’s new GBF. [Read all about it on Queerty]
DRY JANUARY: Five queer hangouts that welcome sober socializing. [See the spots at GayCities]
INTERNET SLEUTH: This TikToker has been trying to figure out why someone on Sniffies keeps sending random guys to her door.