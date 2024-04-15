Matt Bomer & Jonathan Bailey reunite, Bad Bunny’s corset, Tyler the Creator unloads on Jerrod Carmichael

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

BUCK WILD: 9-1-1 star Lou Ferrigno Jr. opened up about returning to the series for Buck’s bisexual awakening and the importance of the same-sex storyline. [The Hollywood Reporter]

18 YEARS AGO: Lance Bass reflected on the circumstances leading to his outing in the press prior to officially coming out on his terms in 2006 and the gift Elton John sent him to “welcome him to the club.” [People]

WAISTED: Bad Bunny said he “can’t breathe” after rocking a corset over his tighty-whities in a new selfie, but it’s fans who are the ones hyperventilating and getting an eyeful.

Bad Bunny shares new photo. pic.twitter.com/gqTO6SzEwG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 13, 2024

BRO OUT: Studies have shown gay people are more likely to have older brothers than other types of sibling. [NPR]

BRAIN MELT: Fox News accused Scrabble of being too “woke” after they removed some words and banned LGBTQ+ slurs for a new version called Scrabble Together. [LGBTQ Nation]

BIRTHDAY BOY: Out acting legend Joel Grey, who won an Oscar and a Tony for his portrayal of The Emcee in Cabaret, celebrated his 92nd birthday with the cast of the new Broadway revival of the show, including Eddie Redmayne. [Playbill]

HE’S GOT JOKES: While headlining Coachella this weekend, Tyler, the Creator finally addressed the viral clip of Jerrod Carmichael professing his true feelings for him on the Max series The Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show.

Tyler, The Creator addresses the clip of Jerrod Carmichael shooting his shot at himpic.twitter.com/hak0WdQSpK — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 14, 2024

QUEERS FACTS: First Lady Jill Biden did not mince words during an impassioned speech at the HRC’s “Equality in Action” gathering where she called the one-term, twice-impeached, four-time indicted disgraced ex-president a “bully” and “dangerous to the LGBTQ community.” [AP News]

HOMOPHOBIC CHICKEN: Plans to open a Chick-fil-A in the famously LGBTQ+ friendly city of Palm Springs were met by pushback from residents who take issue with the company’s anti-gay past. [Desert Sun]

EPIC ENGAGEMENT: Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard star Preston Mitchum proposed to his boyfriend of four years, Donald Cooley, with a romantic dinner at a Madrid restaurant where he had two photographers pose as diners to slyly capture the moment. [People]

SASHAY AWAY, HATERS: Country singer and LGBTQ+ ally Maren Morris shut down the Karens who tried to shame her for taking her four-year-old son to a family-friendly drag show. [US Weekly]

EXPANDING THE TEAM: WNBA star Brittney Griner and wife Cherelle Griner announced they are expecting their first child in July. [E! News]

HAWK & TIM FOREVER: Fellow Travelers stars Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey reunited for a panel to discuss the importance of their passionate bedroom scenes on the Showtime series and now we need these two to star in everything together.

Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey on the intense sex scenes they filmed together for ‘Fellow Travelers’ #DeadlineContenders pic.twitter.com/P8mWFiDiK4 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 13, 2024

SINGING A NEW TUNE: Younger and The Walking Dead star Nico Tortorella, who identifies as bisexual and gender fluid, bared their tatted flesh in “shameless self promotion” for their new “bi ballad” music video “He Said, She Said.” [INTO]

DYNAMIC DUO: During her Coachella set, Reneé Rapp brought out Kesha for a euphoric duet of “TikTok” featuring a lyric change that sent a very pointed message to Diddy.

