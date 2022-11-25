Matt Gaetz re-shares Thanksgiving photo featuring wife and “son” Nestor

Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz has marked Thanksgiving by resharing a photo posted by his wife, Ginger Gaetz. It features Matt, his parents, and the young man the Florida lawmaker previously referred to as his “son”, Nestor Galban.

Gaetz first shared news about Nestor to the media in 2020. Back then, Nestor was a 19-year-old who had originally come to the US from Cuba as a 12-year-old in 2014. That was the year he met the future GOP lawmaker. Gaetz was dating Nestor’s older sister.

Nestor moved in with Gaetz and his sister and remained primarily in Gaetz’s home, even after the older man broke up with the young woman.

Gaetz told People at the time, “He is a part of my family story. My work with Nestor, our family, no element of my public service could compare to the joy that our family has brought me.”

Gaetz confirmed he’d never formally adopted Nestor. However, “Our relationship as a family is defined by our love for each other, not by any paperwork.”

Nestor, he said, “is my son in every conceivable way, and I can’t imagine loving him any more if he was my own flesh and blood.”

The announcement prompted a flurry of media attention and interest in Nestor. However, Gaetz has rarely mentioned him since and photos have been scarce.

However, a new photo suggests Nestor is very much at the heart of the Gaetz family.

Gaetz’s wife, Ginger Gaetz (née Luckey), who he married last year, posted a Thanksgiving message. The accompanying photo shows Matt, Nestor, Ginger, and Matt’s parents.

Happy Thanksgiving from the Gaetz family! Wishing you a day of love and gratitude 💝 Psalm 9:1 pic.twitter.com/7TShvCI93D — Ginger Gaetz (@LuckeyGinger) November 24, 2022

“Happy Thanksgiving from the Gaetz family!” she said, “Wishing you a day of love and gratitude 💝Psalm 9:1”

The Biblical reference reads, I will give thanks to you, Lord, with all my heart; I will tell of all your wonderful deeds.”

On Instagram, Ginger tagged her husband and Nestor. Gaetz reshared the photo to his own Twitter feed.

Online, some wished the Gaetz’s a happy Thanksgiving. Others had thoughts.

Nestor reshared some photos from the same gathering to his own Instagram. Last week, he also posted a photo of him with his “father”, Matt Gaetz, Ginger, and Donald Trump.

Investigations in to Matt Gaetz

MAGA lawmaker Gaetz has faced investigations over the last 12 months into allegations he sex-trafficked a 17-year-old girl. News reports last month said the investigation appeared to have stalled. Attorneys close to the case say prosecutors have concerns about the credibility of key witnesses to their case.

Gaetz has always denied any wrongdoing.