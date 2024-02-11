Matthew Lillard’s blessed bulge, Ian Paget’s dating drama & the biggest wig on Earth

Cast a vote (or several) for your favorite LGBTQ+ TV performance of the year, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Maddy Morphosis won the hair war.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.

Ian Paget had dating drama on the apps.

Matthew Lillard wore a fine pair of jeans.

Jorge González blessed Benidorm Fest.

Tim Murray started a gay airline.

Lil Nax X dropped a new song.

Peter Toto spilled the tea.

Kylie Minogue won her second Grammy award.

Michael Henry followed the rules of Los Angeles.

Shawn sculpted ceramics.

And Tommaso Menoncello traded jerseys.