Meet the nominees for Favorite Insta-Follow in the 2023 Queerties

If your Instagram feed could use a refresh, then these queer influencers are here to help.

The following 10 nominees for Favorite Insta-Follow at the 2023 Queerties have some of the most engaging, powerful, or just downright hysterical content that you we simply can’t get enough of.

Voting for the 2023 Queerties is officially open!

Without further ado, here are the nominees for Favorite Insta-Follow:

Benito Skinner

Skinner’s amazing celebrity impersonations and original characters helped land him a starring role in an upcoming new coming out comedy series on Amazon.

Dominique Jackson

After killing it as Elektra Abundance on Pose, Jackson is now scoring tens across the board for her social game!

Jazz Jennings

Now 22, Jazz has been honing her powerful voice since she was a child and continues to share her story on her groundbreaking reality series I Am Jazz.

Reneé Rapp

The Sex Lives of College Girls star is set to play Regina George in a film adaptation of the Mean Girls musical. So fetch!

Matt Bernstein

The self-described “friendly queer jew with very long nails” has a knack for contextualizing LGBTQ issues and the latest homophobic right-wing freak out in ways that not even your most problematic family member could refute.

TonyTalks

TT never met a wig or a comedy sketch he didn’t absolutely slay.

Jonathan Bennett

Nearly 20 years after Mean Girls made him a star, Bennett continues to make his mark in Hallmark movies, on his podcast “Pridecast”, and by sharing his life with husband & Real Friends of West Hollywood cast member Jaymes Vaughan.

GFlip

The non-binary Australian drummer/singer has been making beautiful music for years and continues to keep fans updated on their life with Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause.

Laith’s talents and gorgeous looks recently got the attention of Swifties everywhere as he played a starring role in Taylor’s latest video “Lavender Haze.”

George Takei

The Star Trek legend now uses his social media to educate and to boldly go where no one has gone before!