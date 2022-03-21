Why Meghan Markle sent a thank you note to former adult performer

We all know some sections of the British tabloid press treat Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, noticeably different from other members of the Royal Family. The criticism she receives has often been in contrast to the more fawning press meted out to Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Now, an award-winning actor has spoken up about how the tabloids offered him a large sum of money in an effort to dig up some dirt about Meghan.

Simon Rex, 47, has recently been winning plaudits for his role in the indie movie, Red Rocket. Made by director Sean Baker (of queer cult classic Tangerine), Rex plays a washed-up adult film actor who relocates from LA to Texas, where he grooms a teenage girl as his protegé.

For his incredible performance, Rex won ‘Best Male Lead’ at the Independent Spirit Awards earlier this month.

Such critical acclaim has taken a while to come his way. Way back in 1993, a 19-year-old Rex shot a couple of solo videos for the gay, twinky adult entertainment studio, Club 1821. He told Vulture last year, he did the job simply to pay for rent and food for his girlfriend’s two-year-old son.

Initial mainstream success arrived for Rex a couple of years later as a model and an MTV VJ. He had a short-lived stab at a rap career under the moniker Dirt Nasty before concentrating on acting.

He enjoyed a lead role in the sitcom What I Like About You and Scary Movie 3, 4, and 5. Thanks to Red Rocket, he’s finally making waves as a serious and respected screen presence.

He also had role in the sitcom Cuts in 2005, alongside a then little-known Meghan Markle. Whilst working together, the two went for a platonic lunch one day.

Several British tabloids subsequently offered Rex $70,000 if he would talk about dating or sleeping with Meghan: something that never happened. It’s lijely Rex’s brief porn past played a major factor in the tabloids’ interest in him and the offers of big money for a potential story from him about Meghan.

Rex declined, despite having very little money to his name at the time.

News of the tabloid offer recently surfaced via a profile in The Guardian.

“I was broke as fuck! I really needed the money. But I’ll be on food stamps before I do that,” Rex told the paper.

Markle later wrote him a thank you letter after hearing he’d turned down the money.

“She said: ‘It’s nice to know there are still good people’,” Rex said. He framed the note and has it up in his home in Joshua Tree, California.

Someone shared the story on Twitter and Rex again confirmed it was true.

“This is true. And I framed the thank you letter she wrote me. She has very nice penmanship btw.”

Many thanked him for doing the right thing.

Others said that some sections of the press had gone ahead and tried to use Rex’s name in an attempt to smear Markle anyway.

Others said Markle’s thank you note highlighted her own character.

