Backseat driver

Megyn Kelly probably wasn’t expecting to be mocked this hard after criticizing Oprah

By

Megyn Kelly has notes… for Oprah.

Over 17 million people tuned into Winfrey’s highly-anticipated (and highly-hyped) Sunday night sit-down with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in which the Duchess of Sussex spoke candidly about what it was like to join the royal family. She spoke of the racism she faced, and disclosed that she’d been suicidal at one point.

The interview blew up across social media, but the former talkshow host wasn’t buying Meghan’s story.

Kelly, whose Wikipedia page now lists her as a podcast host who “is also active in posting to her Instagram page,” offered this critique of Oprah’s skills:

“Oprah stayed too broad-I wanted more: ‘who?…Be specific…what exactly did they say? Who was jealous of M after Australia? How did u know that? What do you mean ur family hasn’t ‘educated themselves’ the way u have? They’re racists? WHO?’ Eventually they’d have to get specific.”

Then she took her hot take to Good Morning Britain:

The irony that Kelly, who was fired from NBC News for defending blackface, was sitting at home critiquing Oprah, whose production company was reportedly paid $8 million to air the interview, was not lost on people.

