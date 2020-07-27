plant killer

Melania announces plans to “preserve history” by ripping up White House Rose Garden

As her husband continues to shout about the keeping Confederate monuments and glorifying white supremacy, Melania Trump announced today that she’s ordered the White House Rose Garden to be ripped up and completely redone to reflect its original pre-Civil Rights Act design.

Mrs. Trump says she hopes to bring the iconic green space, which sits adjacent to the Oval Office and West Wing, back to its original 1962 splendor, which was designed by famed horticulturist and philanthropist Rachel “Bunny” Mellon.

“Preserving the history and beauty of the White House and its grounds is a testament to our nation’s commitment to the care of this landscape and our dedication to American ideals, safeguarding them for our children and their children for generations to come,” FLOTUS said in a thinly-veiled statement.

The renovation, which will include an excavation, is expected to take several weeks, during which the garden will be out of commission for Trump’s daily MAGA rallies coronavirus briefings.

CNN reports, “The outdoor venue provides more safety from potential spread of the virus for journalists and guests, as medical experts maintain being outside is more optimal than gathering indoors.”

The Rose Garden is just the latest in many White House renovations ordered by Melania, who has also redone the White House bowling alley, Red Room, Blue Room, Green Room, Diplomatic Reception Room, and, of course, the tennis pavilion.

