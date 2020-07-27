Melania announces plans to “preserve history” by ripping up White House Rose Garden

As her husband continues to shout about the keeping Confederate monuments and glorifying white supremacy, Melania Trump announced today that she’s ordered the White House Rose Garden to be ripped up and completely redone to reflect its original pre-Civil Rights Act design.

Mrs. Trump says she hopes to bring the iconic green space, which sits adjacent to the Oval Office and West Wing, back to its original 1962 splendor, which was designed by famed horticulturist and philanthropist Rachel “Bunny” Mellon.

“Preserving the history and beauty of the White House and its grounds is a testament to our nation’s commitment to the care of this landscape and our dedication to American ideals, safeguarding them for our children and their children for generations to come,” FLOTUS said in a thinly-veiled statement.

Even in the most difficult times, the @WhiteHouse Rose Garden has stood as a symbol of strength & continuity. Today, it is my pleasure to announce our plans to renew & restore this iconic space so that we preserve its history & beauty for generations to come. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 27, 2020

The renovation, which will include an excavation, is expected to take several weeks, during which the garden will be out of commission for Trump’s daily MAGA rallies coronavirus briefings.

CNN reports, “The outdoor venue provides more safety from potential spread of the virus for journalists and guests, as medical experts maintain being outside is more optimal than gathering indoors.”

The Rose Garden is just the latest in many White House renovations ordered by Melania, who has also redone the White House bowling alley, Red Room, Blue Room, Green Room, Diplomatic Reception Room, and, of course, the tennis pavilion.

Here’s how Twitter has been responding to the news…

Is this really the best use of your time and our money? — Dr Strange PhD🔬😺🐾🌊 (@CeeEyes) July 27, 2020

How nice of you to renovate the garden for the Bidens! — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) July 27, 2020

You finished the tennis house? — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) July 27, 2020

Maybe you should plant 150,000 roses to represent the Americans your husband has killed. — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) July 27, 2020

Roses are red.

Violets are blue.

In new Rose Garden,

They’re plastic, too! — Melania, the Vairst Letty pic.twitter.com/WhgFFMuPhb — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 27, 2020

We are in the middle of a national crisis and this is what you chose to do? — Emily Hanz (@Emily_Hank_Vlog) July 27, 2020

What happened with the tennis pavilion? Started it, spent the cash, fired everyone, and left it incomplete per Donald’s tradition? — ALT-immigration 🛂 (@ALT_uscis) July 27, 2020

You won’t be there in the spring. Maybe work on designing some luggage. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) July 27, 2020

Will anyone be able to see it? pic.twitter.com/Mpf0p2wbTk — Graham Webb (@DrGW0) July 27, 2020