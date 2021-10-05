Melania didn’t give AF when staffer was fired and escorted out of White House for being on Grindr

In her new tell-all book, out this week, former White House Deputy Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham claims one of her closest friends in the Trump White House was fired in 2018 for being on Grindr, and nobody cared less than Melania Trump. Go figure.

According to Grisham, the unnamed gay White House staffer worked in the ex-FLOTUS’s office.

It was Melania’s chief of staff, Lindsay Reynolds, who informed Grisham that her GBF had been abruptly let go because of an “issue with his security clearance,” despite having worked for the ex-president for “more than three years.”

Grisham writes that he “was walked out of the White House by a woman from Human Resources, followed by an armed Secret Service agent, and not given a second thought.”

It wasn’t until later that she found out his firing was over a “lively” Grindr profile.

“Whoever determined security clearances had come across his Grindr account and decided that some of the stuff on it would be ‘personally embarrassing’ to Mrs. Trump,” Grisham writes, hinting that it could have been John Kelly himself.

“To this day, I don’t know if the decision went all the way up to General Kelly, although he was the type of guy who liked top-to-bottom control, so it was certainly possible. I do know that one of Kelly’s deputies was well aware of what had happened and supported the decision, something that enraged me on many levels.”

Grisham adds that Melania could have easily stepped in, but “she didn’t.”