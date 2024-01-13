beltway briefs

Melania gets exploited by Trump’s cronies, the French prime minister’s bikini scandal, MTG implodes

While the gayest moments from the Golden Globes and Janet, Adele, Prince and Tina being read to filth took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things while nobody was looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…

MAGA BOOK CLUB: Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s latest money-making scheme is imploding all over red and blue states alike. [Read all about it on Queerty]

HEALING THE NATION: One of the disgraced, one-term, twice-impeached, four time indicted ex-president’s litany of anti-LGBTQ policies was just completely unraveled by President Joe Biden. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

ABORTING 45: The majority of America is livid that Roe v. Wade was overturned and now the ex-president is taking full responsibility for taking away women’s reproductive health. Election day is November 5th.

OBJECTION: As if one reality TV star in the presidential election mix wasn’t disastrous enough, now Judge Judy is throwing in her two cents. [Read all about it on Queerty]

OVER HER DEAD BODY: Melania Trump‘s grief is being co-opted for political gain by her husband’s cronies. [Read all about it on Queerty]

MOTHER OF DRAGONS: Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett spoke truth as she annihilated her Republican colleagues for being complete hypocrites and their un-patriotic worship of the ex-president.

LET THEM EAT CAKE: Is France’s new gay prime minister Gabriel Attal really THAT thicc?! [See and read all about it on Queerty]

YOU DID IT, JOE: President Joe Biden’s pro-LGBTQ+ actions are about to set a new record and he’s even leaving Obama in the dust. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

REALITY VON TEASE: Gay California Rep. Robert Garcia used an epic Real Housewives of Salt Lake City rant to call out how the disgraced ex-president profited during his disastrous one-term in office. [Queerty]

