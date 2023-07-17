NBA legend Charles Barkley makes strong stand for LGBTQ+ people, complete with a wild F-bomb

Charles Barkley always keeps it real.

While playing in a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, the Pro Basketball Hall of Famer made a strong stand for the LGBTQ+ community, probing thirsty onlookers to cool off with some refreshing sips of Bud Light.

“Drink this. I want ya’ll to drink this f**ing beer,” Barkley said. “I got three cases of Bud Light, and hey, I want to say this. If you’re gay, bless you. If you’re transgender, bless you. If you have a problem with that — f*** you!”

It’s hard to be clearer than that.

Charles Barkley: “If you’re gay, bless you if you’re trans, bless you. If you have a problem with that – F*CK YOU!” pic.twitter.com/eQID66Q2eS — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) July 14, 2023

A role model! — Brooklyn Springvalley (@BrooklynSV_) July 15, 2023

We here in Alabama desperately need Sir Charles to go viral with an awesome quote like this every time that supreme dunce of a Senator we have runs his slobbering mouth. — Birmingheathen (@birmingheathen) July 14, 2023

Chuck had something to say… https://t.co/Mg2lFyuu2V — Rex Chapman?? (@RexChapman) July 14, 2023

Another friendly reminder that I stan drunk ally, Sir Charles Barkley ????????? https://t.co/8tdhrRnWnc — Stephanie Eisenbaum (@sfish614) July 15, 2023

Bud Light, of course, has become one of the most polarizing brands in America, due to its short-lived partnership with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney. Way back in April, Bud Light teamed up with Mulvaney for a couple of social media ads, and MAGA crybabies have been whining ever since.

With that context in mind, many high-profile pro athletes and figures have opted to stay away from endorsing the beer brand.

But not Barkley.

All you rednecks or a**holes who don’t want to drink Bud Light — f*** y’all!,” he said. “I ain’t worried about getting canceled.”

With a spot in the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame and TV contract that pays him more than $10 million annually, it’s safe to say that Barkley is confident in his standing.

lmao the wildest part is that we have to acknowledge this as brave or controversial when he’s legit just respecting the right of others to exist…something we all should do https://t.co/KHGGre2kWg — cheryl tunt is my soulmate. (@bellyakim) July 14, 2023

What Sir Charles said. https://t.co/UeGbpC0SGP — Steve Shives (@steve_shives) July 16, 2023

This is the second time in as many years that Barkley has made an impassioned stand for LGBTQ+ people at the American Century Championship in Tahoe. Last summer, Barkley affirmed his love for LGBTQ+ folx, and disdain for bigotry.

“I want to say this: if you’re gay, or transgender, I love you,” he exclaimed. “And if anybody gives you s***, you tell them Charles says ‘f*** you!'”

one time for charles barkley ??pic.twitter.com/EoNSBVPboG — mike taddow ? (@MikeTaddow) July 15, 2022

Barkley, who works as TNT’s lead NBA studio analyst and will debut a new primetime show on CNN this fall, has a distinguished history of standing up for gay rights. Way back in 2011, the 11-time All-Star said he played with gay teammates in the NBA, and their sexuality was never an issue.

“It bothers me when I hear these reporters and jocks get on TV and say, ‘Oh, no guy can come out in a team sport,'” said Barkley at the time. “First of all, quit telling me what I think. I’d rather have a gay guy who can play than a straight guy who can’t.”

Barkley is also a long-time proponent of same-sex marriage and has campaigned against bathroom bills that bar transgender people from using public restrooms that correspond with their gender identity.

When Jason Collins publicly came out as gay in 2013–becoming the first out active NBA player ever–Sir Charles threw his full support behind him.

“I think it takes great courage to come out,” he said.

Years later, Barkley also publicly backed NFL lineman Carl Nassib when he came out, wearing his jersey to commemorate his first game as an out gay man.

Charles Barkley is on ESPN2's MNF broadcast and he's wearing a Carl Nassib jersey ??????@outsports pic.twitter.com/Va6K98UVuf — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 14, 2021

With right-wing celebrities feigning outrage at Bud Light for months, it’s nice to see major sports stars support the embattled brand. Earlier this month, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce starred in a Bud Light commercial, conservative backlash be damned.

A perusal through social media will show that Barkley ticked off his fair share of right-wingers. But he just doesn’t care.

What a beautiful thing.

Scroll down for more reaction to Barkley’s commendable stand…

Charles Barkley is a good human. https://t.co/6HuyL2fU0f — Rebecca (rebeccafachner.bsky.social) Fachner (@rebecca_fachner) July 15, 2023

Thank you Charles Barkley https://t.co/CwOhtT4mpD — Karen Finney (@finneyk) July 15, 2023

I served Barkley here in Scottsdale years ago. Was the most chill, kind, and easy going public figures I’ve interacted with. Bonus that he is an ally. https://t.co/E6BcQkVFsP — briCheesy (@BrianaSoltis) July 14, 2023

I think Charles is a good example of you don’t have to be entirely and perfectly educated on these issues and trials this community goes through. All you have to do is recognize that they are humans who deserve human rights — Jeremy (@MentedeJeremias) July 14, 2023