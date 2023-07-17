NBA legend Charles Barkley makes strong stand for LGBTQ+ people, complete with a wild F-bomb

Charles Barkley always keeps it real.
While playing in a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, the Pro Basketball Hall of Famer made a strong stand for the LGBTQ+ community, probing thirsty onlookers to cool off with some refreshing sips of Bud Light.
“Drink this. I want ya’ll to drink this f**ing beer,” Barkley said. “I got three cases of Bud Light, and hey, I want to say this. If you’re gay, bless you. If you’re transgender, bless you. If you have a problem with that — f*** you!”
It’s hard to be clearer than that.
Bud Light, of course, has become one of the most polarizing brands in America, due to its short-lived partnership with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney. Way back in April, Bud Light teamed up with Mulvaney for a couple of social media ads, and MAGA crybabies have been whining ever since.
With that context in mind, many high-profile pro athletes and figures have opted to stay away from endorsing the beer brand.
But not Barkley.
All you rednecks or a**holes who don’t want to drink Bud Light — f*** y’all!,” he said. “I ain’t worried about getting canceled.”
With a spot in the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame and TV contract that pays him more than $10 million annually, it’s safe to say that Barkley is confident in his standing.
This is the second time in as many years that Barkley has made an impassioned stand for LGBTQ+ people at the American Century Championship in Tahoe. Last summer, Barkley affirmed his love for LGBTQ+ folx, and disdain for bigotry.
“I want to say this: if you’re gay, or transgender, I love you,” he exclaimed. “And if anybody gives you s***, you tell them Charles says ‘f*** you!'”
Barkley, who works as TNT’s lead NBA studio analyst and will debut a new primetime show on CNN this fall, has a distinguished history of standing up for gay rights. Way back in 2011, the 11-time All-Star said he played with gay teammates in the NBA, and their sexuality was never an issue.
“It bothers me when I hear these reporters and jocks get on TV and say, ‘Oh, no guy can come out in a team sport,'” said Barkley at the time. “First of all, quit telling me what I think. I’d rather have a gay guy who can play than a straight guy who can’t.”
Barkley is also a long-time proponent of same-sex marriage and has campaigned against bathroom bills that bar transgender people from using public restrooms that correspond with their gender identity.
When Jason Collins publicly came out as gay in 2013–becoming the first out active NBA player ever–Sir Charles threw his full support behind him.
“I think it takes great courage to come out,” he said.
Years later, Barkley also publicly backed NFL lineman Carl Nassib when he came out, wearing his jersey to commemorate his first game as an out gay man.
With right-wing celebrities feigning outrage at Bud Light for months, it’s nice to see major sports stars support the embattled brand. Earlier this month, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce starred in a Bud Light commercial, conservative backlash be damned.
A perusal through social media will show that Barkley ticked off his fair share of right-wingers. But he just doesn’t care.
What a beautiful thing.
Donston
There have been queer rumors around Charles for decades. It almost seems like him being so outspokenly “pro queer” these last few years is to make up for being publicly closeted his whole life. It’s also funny how these dudes hyper focus on identities (particularly “gay” and “queer”), almost absolving themselves from “the community”. A lot of these guys do this. As long as they’re not “gay presenting” or homosexual or “trans” they don’t have to publicly reconcile their own queer dimensions or motivations or place in the gender, sexual, affection, romantic, emotion, commitment spectrum. Still, I do appreciate such a popular figure of sports being that outspoken.
dbmcvey
I’ve never heard rumors about him. I have no reason to believe he’s not just a decent heterosexual man. I don’t think we need to speculate that all of our allies are closeted gays.
still_onthemark
Oh dear, yet another celebrity has disappointed Donston!
Jack
There have literally NEVER been queer rumors about Charles Barkley. There’s this fancy new thing called the internet and if you search for “Charles Barkley Gay” you’ll find 100,000 results about his famous comments in support of the community and prolly 5,000 that are “Charles Barkley GAYle King”. Don’t make up stupid shit Donston. Just sit.
MISTERJETT
you’ll have to prove that, donston. i don’t think you’re being 100% truthful. that sounds like a lie trump would make up.
dbmcvey
Love him! He’s a great ally!
Mister P
This sounds like someone who is secure i his own sexuality rather than someone “coming to terms “ with it.
Sometimes an ally is just an ally. Hits off to Freud.
Fahd
Charles Barkley is hilarious, and he says what he thinks, even when people advise him not to do so. Often he says it repeatedly ad nauseum. Nevertheless, Inside the NBA is a great show primarily because of him. I hope he doesn´t dilute his brand with this new show with Gayle King, but we´ll see.
Above all, though, Barkley, without being a giant of a man (see Shaq) was one of the greatest basketball players of all time.
Imagine coming from the projects of suburban Birmingham, Alabama and achieving what he has. He´s truly special.
McSteve
First of all, Donstan is making sh*t up in his comments. There have not been rumors about his sexuality for decades. There have been no rumors whatsoever. Charles does not care about the judgement from others and never has so he would not hesitate to live an authentic life.
Second, in his playing days he worked out at the same fitness club as I did. Saw him coming out of the shower once and my jaw almost dropped to the floor. I had a hard time keeping my eyes up, that man is well endowed…and that’s not a rumor.
UncleFloppy
It’s 4:53pm. My work day (from home) ends in 7 minutes. I just cracked open my first Bud Light and I’m sipping it right now. Thank you, Sir Charles!
Pietro D
THANK YOU YOUR “DUDESHIP”, CHARLES the BARCLAY
NICE WORDS TO HEAR.
MERCI! GRAZIE! DANKE! GRACIAS!