Neil Patrick Harris says it’s “sexy” to cast straight actors in gay roles

Actor Neil Patrick Harris has weighed in on the ongoing backlash to heterosexual actors playing gay roles. The 47-year-old, Emmy-winning actor maintains the best actor for the role should get the job.
Harris, who has played a variety of straight and gay characters on stage and screen throughout his career, shared his thoughts with The Times.
“I think there’s something sexy about casting a straight actor to play a gay role — if they’re willing to invest a lot into it,” Harris said. “I played a character for nine years [the womanizing Barney on How I Met Your Mother] who was nothing like me. I would definitely want to hire the best actor.”
“In our world that we live in you can’t really as a director demand that [an actor be gay or straight],” Harris added. “Who’s to determine how gay someone is?”
The remarks come as a subtle rebuttal to Harris’ current director, Russell T. Davies of the upcoming British series It’s a Sin. Davies has vocally criticized other films and series–including those made by queer producers, directors and writers–for casting heterosexual actors as LGBTQ people. Davies also claims that casting gay actors as heterosexual characters is not a double standard, as LGBTQ people face more discrimination.
Cam
Let’s remember something.
Harris had been faking being a straight guy his entire life, so playing a straight guy isn’t a stretch.
Also, straight actors hadn’t been denied jobs in Hollywood for decades becuase of bigotry.
Lastly, Harris was outted involuntarily. So he was fine with living in the glass closet.
I’m still waiting for the list of the thousands of straight actors who are losing jobs by not being cast in the 1 or 2 LGBTQ roles that Hollywood casts every few years.
Liquid Silver
(Cough) I’m fine with a diversity of opinions, just like a diversity of people.
Saps48
Let’s also remember that Harris came out publicly to People magazine in 2006, over 14 years ago, when he was 33 years old. He was in the beginning of the second season of How I Met your mother, and went on to portray a horny straight guy for the next eight seasons.
johnnymcmxxx
I want the best actors for the part. I certainly do not want Gay actors only allowed to play Gay characters. That would be intentional stifling of talent. Gay actors should be permitted to play both Gay & straight roles. And so should straight actors.
Dymension
I agree with Neil Patrick Harrison. If you are a actor, you can play many parts. If you are basing casting on a gay person not being able to do straight roles, then you don’t have a good actor. Remember, it’s acting. It’s make believe. That role is not you!
If a woman is playing a rape victim, must you find an actress who has gone through rape in order for it to be believable?