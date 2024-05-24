Another week means another batch of bops from our favorite LGBTQ+ artists and allies. This week welcomes the return of dance music titans as well as rising artists who are putting their own stamp on what it means to “pop” off.

Get ready to twirl with this week’s edition of Bop After Bop…

“Love Bites” by Nelly Furtado, Tove Lo, SG Lewis

Nelly Furtado makes a triumphant return to dance music with “Love Bites,” her latest release in collaboration with Tove Lo and SG Lewis. “I felt called back to music from the DJ community,” said Furtado in a press release. “DJs were remixing my songs at concerts, clubs, and on social media, and I realized how much people like to dance and escape to my music.” With the help of Tove Lo’s irresistible hooks and SG Lewis’ slick production, this trio has truly delivered an infectious banger made for the dancefloor and to usher in a new era for a pop music legend.

“Shut It Down” by Queen Priyanka

Drag superstar and star of HBO’s We’re Here Queen Priyanka is shutting it down with the release of her new single and announcement of her debut album Devastatia, set for release on August 23. The bombastic new track “Shut It Down” is a pulse-racing dance bop that celebrates leaving negativity behind and not letting anyone get in your way. With incendiary percussion, grooving bass, and sultry vocals, Priyanka sings, “I ain’t wasting no time with you / chittah-chattah, it don’t matter / sorry, Imma shut it down,” delivering yet another impressive pop song to her growing catalog of hits.

“High” by Zach Campbell

Pop-culture personality and rising artist Zach Campbell has just released his latest single “High,” a vibey, immersive bop where he cleverly compares his relationship with cannabis to a romantic relationship. The video showcases Campbell’s impressive dance skills and stunning looks, proving he’s taking his step into the pop ring very seriously. With 656K subscribers on YouTube and over 75 million views, Zach continues to captivate audiences across platforms, and “High” may just take him to new heights.

“Strangers” by Kiesza

Acclaimed electro-pop superstar Kiesza proves she’s back with her new album Dancing and Crying: Vol. 1, and its standout track “Strangers.” Accompanied by a Western-inspired music video shot in Wyoming’s scenic canyons, Kiesza blends dance, house, and electro-pop with folk influences, reflecting her artistic evolution since her iconic 2014 deep-house hit “Hideaway.” The album stands as her most personal project yet, making it a must-listen from an artist consistently redefining the electro-pop landscape.

“Archetype” by Souvenir

Fresh off a four-month Brooklyn stage residency, queer pop artist Souvenir returns with “Archetype,” a “pixel perfect” summer single. Inspired by synth-pop titans like MUNA and Carly Rae Jepsen, “Archetype” rides a pulsing 12/8 groove, complete with a soaring sax solo and a climactic ad-lib finale. The track explores a love with all the right parts but no magic spark, capturing the modern queer experience. Souvenir’s unique blend of classic synth-pop sounds and current pop sensibilities makes “Archetype” another impressive offering from New York City’s rising pop boy.

